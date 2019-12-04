The Farmington City Council discussed how the city could support senior residents when the city's only grocery store closes in less than two weeks.
The council took part in a few minutes of discussion about the issue during its work session prior to the council meeting Dec. 2 at city hall.
A couple weeks back the SpartanNash-owned Family Fresh Market, the only grocery store in Farmington, announced it will close Dec. 19 along with the immediate closing its pharmacy.
Randy Distad, director of parks and recreation who oversees programming at the Rambling River Center, said the center is supporting local seniors who have limited or no transportation and cannot drive to a nearby, neighboring grocery store.
Distad said Missie Kohlbeck, recreation supervisor at the Rambling River Center, is leading efforts to train senior residents on how to order groceries online that can be delivered to their residences.
Representatives from Hy-Vee Aisles Online were scheduled to come the Rambling River Center Tuesday to offer a presentation about the online grocery delivery service.
"The program will help train folks on how to get groceries delivered to their home versus having to find transportation to go shop somewhere else,” Distad said.
Volunteers have been lined up to train senior citizens on how to use the computers within the computer lab at the Rambling River Center.
Distad said there have been signs posted about the training in the Red Oak and Spruce Street downtown apartments.
“We will provide the training, and we have volunteers lined up,” Distad said.
Farmington Mayor Todd Larson asked if those postings went out to residents who live at Trinity Terrace apartments.
Distad said Trinity will be taking care of its residents. Kohlbeck and Joy Lauterbach, director of activities and volunteer services at Trinity Care Center, have been networking together to find out ways to help seniors gain access to groceries.
Farmington City Council Member Katie Bernhjelm said she is in support of working closely with Hy-Vee.
“I think what you are doing with Hy-Vee is very proactive and it is good outreach for a business that could potentially be in our community,” Bernhjelm said.
A couple senior citizens said the during public comment at last month’s council meeting that the city should look into a public transportation option to address the lack of a grocery store. They said that when the town grocery store closes, many seniors will not be able to walk to a store that is located close to the downtown senior apartments.
In terms of public transportation options, Distad said he reached out the DARTS bus operation within the county.
“We did reach out to DARTS because they do provide a dial-a ride bus, but it is very expensive, and basically if you are going individually it is $25 one way plus $1.75 per mile,” Distad said.
The DARTS operation charges $90 an hour for a group trip with up to 22 people, Distad explained.
Distad said seniors can access some grocery shopping at the downtown Kwik Trip and north side CVS Pharmacy off Pilot Knob Road.
The city of Lakeville has a partnership with the public transportation program DARTS that offers residents DARTS rides. The city of Lakeville subsidizes the transportation program for about $25,000 a year, Distad said.
Distad said the city of Farmington committed $5,000 for DARTS service six or seven years ago but decided to discontinue it because so few riders took advantage of the public transportation option.
Bernhjelm and Larson commended the efforts with Hy-Vee Aisles Online efforts.
“I think what you are doing is great and I sent an email to all of the Hy-Vee executives that I work with telling them we are working with the Lakeville store on this, and I think it is an opportunity for them to get their feet wet in our community,” Bernhjelm said.
Bernhjelm works for the Minnesota Vikings corporate in area of marketing and branding.
“The Aisles Online for seniors is free so if they can figure out how to use it, it can be slick,” Bernhjelm said.
Farmington City Council Member Robyn Craig said Farmington Library plans to offer some education around online grocery ordering.
In response to Family Fresh Market closing, longtime Farmington City Council Member Terry Donnelly said: “It is unfortunate but it is the world that we live in today.”
Farmington churches are networking and talking with members on how to best support residents who have limited or no transportation in getting to a neighboring city's grocery store.
