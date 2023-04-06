Problem began last summer with new trail
North Creek neighborhood in Farmington is asking Union Pacific to stop trains from loudly idling near their homes and to reduce excessive horn usage that leads to sleepless nights.
The neighborhood has gained strength together via a Facebook private group that has more than 116 petition signatures to improve the situation.
Neighbors gathered at a Farmington City Council work session along in March with representatives from Union Pacific Railroad to voice concerns about the problem, which started when Union Pacific trains changed the location of staff pickups during shift changes.
The shift changes during which locomotives continue to idle previously took place on the north side of 195th Street using a gravel service road.
Due to heavy snow this winter, Union Pacific said using the road has been difficult.
Union Pacific has been conducting shift changes closer to the North Creek neighborhood recently, as employees use a newly constructed bike path to be picked up by car after shift changes.
Rodd Johnson, whose family moved into the North Creek neighborhood in February 2021, said the neighborhood has three requests.
Neighbors want:
- locomotives to stop on the northside of 195th Street like they did in the past.
- Union Pacific to reduce the sound and stop idling near their homes.
- a safety barrier to be installed.
“We feel very fortunate that the city is working with us,” Johnson said.
Idling trains
Lindsey and Ashton Dorris, who moved into their home on Crystal Terrace in late November 2022, attended December 2022 and March meetings about the issue.
“We had some ideas on how to help, and I had done some research and apparently this happens all over the country, we don’t know what to do but as a citizen we are doing all that we can and nothing was getting fixed, and our main issue is with the train idling and the horns, and at first, it was just idling and not a lot of horn usage, but the idling was pretty bad and it wakes us up or keeps us from sleeping,” Lindsey said.
When the couple moved to their new house, they understood there would be train noise since it parallels the train tracks.
“We picked this lot because no one is ever going to build behind us, and we thought great we can deal with the occasional train passing but we have an open backyard where we have seen deer, ducks and geese inhabiting the pond, and at the moment wild turkeys, so it was a trade off,” Lindsey said.
After the harvest this year the train activity is busy and the noises are disruptive day and night, Lindsey said.
“When they are breaking and stopping and shutting things down or starting the idling process it is so much louder and it is constant,” Lindsey said.
When the trains are idling the sound reverberates into the house and shakes interior light fixtures, frames on the wall, and even petals on plants, she said.
“Everything kind of shakes lightly for hours,” Lindsey said.
The Dorris’ family bedrooms face the tracks so sleeping is challenging.
“We can’t even sleep in our house,” she said.
The back of the house faces the underside of the 195th Street bridge.
“We do have the train going by and that is something we can accept, but having a train sit there and idle for days at a time is not what we were aware of,” she said.
The excessive train idling noise for days on end sometimes began last summer when the new trail was installed.
The couple praised City Administrator Lynn Gorski who has been responsive to their concerns and she corresponds with them weekly. Gorksi has instructed neighbors to log locomotive idling times and identify the locomotives.
“Lynn has been like our hero, and she is always very sympathetic and understanding and has been great at communicating with us,” Lindsey said.
She said the city needs to issue a formal request for trains to idle on the other side of the bridge overpass away from the North Creek neighborhood.
“Once that’s issued, I am hoping that gives Union Pacific something more concrete and enforceable to use when they are broaching it internally, but ultimately the need to figure out who owns the (train maintenance service) road and who is going to maintain it,” Lindsey said.
For decades, there has been a handshake agreement that the railroad company can use the gravel road to pick up employees and maintain a propane tank at the train crossing.
The train company said it has been hard to access the service road this winter due to heavy snowfall.
“But the problems began in the summer when road conditions were not a factor,” Lindsay said. “One Union Pacific employee said it is easier to pick up employees inside the neighborhood because they do not need to walk as far and they don’t have to walk in the snow.”
“The train sound reverberates, and the vibrations and our furniture will move and we joke that is a massage function of the house,” Rodd Johnson said.
Johnson said he has committed hours to compiling extensive research about how to remedy the situation. He said the train company can make changes to stop the noise.
“I have done research and took physical measurements on the whole thing to see how many (train engines) could fit over there, the goal is for them to park and stop or idle on the tracks further up,” Johnson said.
The problem began when the city walking trail was finished since it could be used by train employees to be picked up by car.
A Union Pacific employee admitted to Johnson that he was too lazy to walk farther to the service road. Train engineers switch shifts after 12 hours and someone picks them up at the end of a shift.
Johnson praised city staff in hearing about the situation. He said the city administrator has been hard at work to remedy the problem. Johnson said he submitted lots of videos and pictures of the idling train cars along with one video that shows a 10-second horn noise.
Lindsey said “We are facing this excessive horn usage and we are just trying to live our normal lives in our houses, and I feel like a lot of us have had to learn to cope with sleep machines, ear plugs and sound-proof curtains.”
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
