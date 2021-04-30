North Creek Park will be known as Distad Park and Greenway
When Randy Distad attended his last City Council meeting as Farmington’s parks and recreation director on April 20 he was in for a big surprise.
After Distad received praise and thanks for his 18 years with the city, City Administrator David McKnight read a resolution that would rename North Creek Park as Distad Park and Greenway.
The City Council approved the resolution unanimously.
“I didn’t see that one coming,” Distad said.
It came on a busy night for the department, which recognized Distad with speeches and a plaque.
“I was hoping for a Rolex,” Distad quipped after receiving the plaque.
The council also formally hired his replacement, Kellee Omlid, who previously served as a recreation specialist in Farmington for 13 years and a recreation superintendent in Ames, Iowa, for the past eight years.
“I’m very excited for her to be coming back home,” Distad said. “She is going to do an excellent job.”
Omlid will start her work in Farmington on or around May 24. Her starting salary will be $55.05 per hour.
Parks and Recreation Supervisor Missie Kohlbeck also gave a roundup of activities in an eventful last year for Distad, during the department’s annual review.
Distad
Distad’s last day with the city is April 30.
That’s when he will complete 18 years as parks and recreation director, only the second in the city’s history. He leaves as the most senior among city department heads.
McKnight thanked Distad for his leadership and his friendship over the years.
“He played a significant role in the city leadership team from the day he got here,” McKnight said.
Council Member Steve Wilson, who was elected in 2020 and was on the council from 2003 to 2008, called Distad a consummate leader.
He said one thing that stands out when thinking about Distad’s legacy is converting the old Farmington City Hall to the Rambling River Center, which focuses on senior programs.
“You leave a legacy of great things you have done for the city,” Wilson said. “A heartfelt thanks for all that you have done.”
Mayor Joshua Hoyt called Distad an absolute professional, noting that during Distad’s tenure, the city added nine parks but no staff in the department.
He said the expansion of the parks and trails system was accomplished through Distad making a goal, putting the plan in place and making sure it came to fruition.
Council Member Katie Bernhjelm told Distad that he is going to be greatly missed by the city.
She said he always he had a bright, sunny personality.
“I have never seen you in a bad mood,” she said, noting that he always seemed to lighten up the room.
Council Member Katie Porter said she appreciated all that Distad has done for the city.
“We hope to continue to see the sunshine and all of the smiles at the events,” she said.
Distad said he enjoyed almost every moment of his 18 years, noting that there were rough patches.
Accomplishing the long-term vision of having an inclusive parks and trails system as possible was done by the team.
“We succeeded in that because of not anything I did or the staff did, it is what the community did,” he said. “Missie, Jeremy (Pire) and Ryan (Hayes), this wouldn’t have been possible without staff members buying into it. They put in great effort to build the system and maintain it.”
Tad Johnson is at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
