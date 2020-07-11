Terms expiring for six offices
Editor's note: The story in the July 10 edition should have noted that Farmington Council Member Robyn Craig has announced that she would seek re-election.
Elected officials serving cities and school districts across Minnesota, the U.S. and even the world are facing some of the most challenging decisions they have ever made.
The economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down many businesses, public- facing government services and schools in mid-March has left many entities with uncertain budgets.
That makes the decisions voters will make at the polls in the Tuesday, Nov. 3, general election even more important.
There won’t be primary elections for local offices Aug. 11, as candidates for municipal and school district positions in Farmington and the Farmington Area School District will file July 28 to Aug. 11 for terms that will start Jan. 1, 2021.
The terms of Mayor Todd Larson and City Council members Robyn Craig and Terry Donnelly are expiring this year.
Larson and Donnelly have already announced that they won’t seek re-election. Council Member Joshua Hoyt has said that he will run for mayor. Hoyt’s council term expires in 2022 along with that of Council Member Katie Bernhjelm. Craig has also said that she will seek re-election.
The terms of Farmington Area School Board members Jaclyn Doyle, Jake Cordes and Julie Singewald expire this year. The terms of School Board members Steve Corraro, Rebecca Kaletta and Melissa Sauser expire in 2022.
City Council members and School Board members are elected to four-year terms, with elections for two council seats and three board seats held in November of even-numbered years and terms beginning Jan. 1 following the election.
All council and board positions are at-large, meaning all council and board members represent the entire city or school district, respectively.
The City Council meets on the first and third Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
The regular business meetings of the School Board are conducted on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Farmington City Hall, unless otherwise noted.
Meetings occasionally are scheduled at other times.
Candidates must be at least 21 years of age and eligible to vote in the city of Farmington or District 192.
To run for a City Council or School Board seat, candidates must file an affidavit of candidacy at City Hall or the District Office, respectively, during the official filing period.
An affidavit of candidacy must be filed in person at City Hall, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., during the filing period. A filing fee of $5 is required for municipal candidates.
For more information on School Board elections, call the district office at 651-463-5000 or email Lori Jensen.
More information is at farmingtonmn.gov/government/elections/candidate_filing or farmington.k12.mn.us/about_us/school_board/election_info.
Tad Johnson is at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.