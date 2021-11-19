Residents first quarterly utility bill
will be paid with city’s fund balance
Garbage collection in Farmington will be picked up by Dick’s Sanitation starting in January after the city approved a new solid waste and recycling contract this week.
The City Council approved a five-year contract with DSI in Lakeville for solid waste and recycling during the Monday, Nov. 15, regular council meeting.
For the past few months, the council discussed at work sessions transitioning away from city garbage collection.
Mayor Joshua Hoyt said residents currently pay ahead to cover quarterly fees on water utility bill that includes garbage and sewer.
“From DSI garbage, residents will be asked to pay ahead,” Hoyt said.
City Administrator David McKnight asked the council how it wished to use potential revenue from the sale of garbage hauler vehicles. The council agreed to use the money to pay residents first quarter garbage bills.
“It is money they (residents) ultimately paid to start off with,” McKnight said.
Residents will be mailed a fourth-quarter bill from the city and this first balance will be paid from the capital assets sale.
Currently, the fund balance in the Solid Waste Fund was at $1.4 million in mid-October.
These garbage and recycling service provider changes will be a seamless transition for residents, according to Katy Gehler, city public works director and city engineer.
General terms of the contract include:
- The agreement is for five years with one five-year extension and up to two, two-year extensions.
- The agreement incorporates the new weekly requirements from Dakota County Ordinance 110.
- The city and DSI will share 50% revenue on recyclables.
- DSI will purchase city waste haulers and all current city carts at $775,103.
- DSI collects, transports, and disposes of refuse and recycling at no charge to city facilities.
- DSI will use current practices for non-payment of accounts.
- Valet service will continue to be provided for seniors and those with decreased mobility who can show need.
The Solid Waste Fund will have a balance to support any employee liabilities resulting from the transition of the service.
“The contract does incorporate recycling, revenue sharing that will go back to the customers directly,” Gehler said.
The new contract says that DSI will purchase city assets - five waste haulers and 6,800 garbage collection carts.
Gehler said: “A minor change that residents will see is a change in garbage pickup during the holidays that is in line with the DSI schedule.”
There will be no changes in the weekly trash service for all households that offer either a 30-, 60-, and 90-gallon curbside or alley way pickup.
Changes in quarterly trash and recycling pricing are:
Current 35-gallon $62.16, $66.21 in 2022
Current 65-gallon $77.03, $77.07 in 2022.
Current 95-gallon $90.54, $94.59 in 2022.
The increase in quarterly rates show a slight increase of a few dollars each year until 2026.
The new garbage collector change will take place in January 2022, and this includes the change of weekly recycling pickup from every two weeks.
“The weekly recycling change that will be in compliance with state and county requirements for recycling services,” Gehler said.
“Generally, they (residents) will see no change to their service outside of weekly recycling being provided.”
