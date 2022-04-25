Farmington mayor gives update at 2022 State of the City address Friday, April 29 Apr 25, 2022 42 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Farmington Mayor Joshua Hoyt Submitted image Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The 2022 Farmington State of the City address will be 8 a.m. Friday, April 29, at Farmington City Hall, 430 Third St., in downtown Farmington.Farmington Mayor Joshua Hoyt will be the keynote speaker in the free event hosted by Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Minnwest Bank-Farmington.For more information, contact Rebecca Scholz with chamber events and programs at (651) 288-9203. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Farmington Joshua Hoyt Minnwest Bank Dakota County Regional Chamber Of Commerce 2022 Farmington State Of The City Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Lakeville Police officer dies after cancer battle Family, friends remember Rosemount resident, Lakeville North student Sydney Kohner Hy-Vee will not build grocery store in Farmington Apple Valley approves two off-leash dog areas Farmington man charged with two felonies related to fatal Burnsville crash E-editions Dakota County Tribune Apr 22, 2022 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Apr 22, 2022 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Apr 22, 2022 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.