The 2022 Farmington State of the City address will be 8 a.m. Friday, April 29, at Farmington City Hall, 430 Third St., in downtown Farmington.

Farmington Mayor Joshua Hoyt will be the keynote speaker in the free event hosted by Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Minnwest Bank-Farmington.

For more information, contact Rebecca Scholz with chamber events and programs at (651) 288-9203.

