Farmington resident Alejandro Jesus Saavedra was sentenced on Monday to less than five years in prison for his role in crashing a car on April 9 that killed a Lakeville North High School student and severely injured a Rosemount girl.
Saavedra, 21, was sentenced to 57 months and was given credit for the 198 days he has already served, according to a KSTP report.
Saavedra accepted a plea deal in July that required him to plead guilty to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation charges, which reduced the original possible sentence for four charges from 15 years in prison.
He was originally charged with two counts each of criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation.
Sydney Kohner, 16, a sophomore at Lakeville North, died at the scene. A 15-year-old passenger from Rosemount and Saavedra were seriously injured in the crash.
As reported in a previous story, Saavedra admitted to officers that he had been using alcohol and cocaine at a Burnsville hotel prior to driving a vehicle at a high rate of speed out of the parking lot at about 6:10 a.m. April 9 and crashing it a short time later near the U.S. Post Office on Grand Avenue.
When responders arrived, Saavedra was conscious and alert, and was removed using extrication equipment and transported to HCMC. During the ride, Saavedra told paramedics he used alcohol and marijuana prior to driving.
Prior to the crash, police were investigating a noise complaint from the Best Western Premier Nicollet Inn at 14201 Nicollet Ave. When officers arrived, they noticed three people, later determined to be the crash victims, get into a Lexus and flee the parking lot at a high rate of speed.
At sentencing, Dakota County Judge Vicki Taylor said he “expressed that the cause of the crash may have had to do with the wheel falling off the vehicle and it showed to me a lack of insight into the real cause of the crash,” according to KSTP video. “If you believe the crash somehow happened because the wheel of your car fell off, or that there was some type of mechanical malfunction, you are mistaken and or in clear denial. You alone caused this crash. You alone caused Sydney’s death. You alone caused permanent injuries.”
According to 5 Eyewitness News, he said “It is true I didn’t see all the damage that I caused, I only saw the one damage, which was the life that was taken — but I really am sorry for everything,” Saavedra said during sentencing on the KSTP video.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.