Alejandro Jesus Saavedra

Alejandro Jesus Saavedra

 Submitted image

Farmington resident Alejandro Jesus Saavedra was sentenced on Monday to less than five years in prison for his role in crashing a car on April 9 that killed a Lakeville North High School student and severely injured a Rosemount girl.

Saavedra, 21, was sentenced to 57 months and was given credit for the 198 days he has already served, according to a KSTP report.

Tags

Load comments