Farmington School District 192 is looking to hire a new principal for the high school.
Dan Pickens, former principal, took a medical leave of absence from District 192 and announced in March he does not intend to return for the 2023-2024 school year.
During his leave of absence two interim principals have been appointed at the high school. Laura Pierce will serve as the interim principal for students in grades 11 and 12, and Jon Lund will serve as interim principal for grades 9 and 10 at the high school.
Superintendent Jason Berg said the process to fill the principal’s role for the 2023-2024 school year has already begun.
The district has reached out to high school students, families and staff to gather input on what qualities they would like to see in the next high school principal.
The position was open for applications through March 28.
Berg said he anticipates bringing a personnel recommendation for the School Board to approve in late April.
The board approved the appointment of two new elementary school principals during the March 13 board meeting.
Kelly Galarneau, who has worked as the interim principal at North Trail Elementary, was appointed to be the next principal. She will continue in that role through the remainder of the 2022-23 school year before officially dropping the interim title beginning July 5.
“I believe she is the best person to enhance what makes the North Trail Elementary School learning community unique and special,” Berg said.
This appointment follows the retirement of longtime North Trail Elementary School Principal Steven Geis who left the school earlier this year.
During the March 13 board work session, the board approved the appointment of Shawn Peck to become the next principal of Riverview Elementary School. This change is due to the retirement of Principal Kim Grengs at the end of the school year.
Berg said Peck’s skills, abilities, and knowledge strongly align with the Riverview Elementary community and the district’s strategic direction. Peck currently serves as principal of Roosevelt Elementary School in Faribault. He will officially begin his position with District 192 on July 5.
“I know Shawn is well suited to support and advance the awesome learning taking place at Riverview Elementary School, and I hope you will join me in welcoming him to our Tiger community,” Berg said in a message to families.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.