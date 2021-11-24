Farmington Liquors stores donated $12,804 to the nonprofit 360 Communities during the month of October.
The city liquor store operations past fundraiser record was $6,500.
Farmington Liquor Store Operations Manager Josh Sollinger said: “Thank you all for supporting your community and thank you to our team for our commitment to do the most good.”
To learn more about 360 Communities and discover all the ways the nonprofit supports the community, go to https://360communities.org.
