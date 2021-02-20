Farmington American Legion Post 189 held a blood drive on Feb. 10. Blood is needed all over all the time, but more so now due to the COVID-19 pandemic and potential donors not wanting to go out or go to certain places indoors. Post officials said they wanted to thank everyone who donated blood. The drive had 34 appointment slots filled and the total of units collected was 24. Some couldn’t donate after being screened on site.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.