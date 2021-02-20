fm legion blood drive c.jpg

Farmington American Legion Post 189 held a blood drive on Feb. 10. Blood is needed all over all the time, but more so now due to the COVID-19 pandemic and potential donors not wanting to go out or go to certain places indoors. Post officials said they wanted to thank everyone who donated blood. The drive had 34 appointment slots filled and the total of units collected was 24. Some couldn’t donate after being screened on site.

