Farmington Knights of Columbus hosts pancake breakfast Sep 9, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submitted image Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Farmington Knights of Columbus will host a pancake breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Church of St. Michael, 22120 Denmark Ave., Farmington.Organizers want Minnesota Vikings fans to be ready with a full belly to cheer for the Vikings and Green Bay Packers football game on Sept. 11.The Knights will serve the nonprofit’s famous, mouth-watering pancakes, French toast, sausage links, and scrambled eggs. Coffee, juice, milk, and water will also be provided.A goodwill offering will be accepted and proceeds support local charitable efforts.The Knights of Columbus, a Catholic fraternal non-profit charitable service organization, will use funds to give to a variety of worthy causes in need of assistance. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Farmington Knights Of Columbus Church Of St. Michael Farmington Fundraiser In Farmington Pancake Breakfast Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Lakeville mother of three stable after vehicle-pedestrian crash Burnsville woman faces off with black bear Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Lakeville gun incident Burnsville Festival & Fire Muster Medallion Hunt clue No. 1 Lakeville woman injured after being struck by vehicle E-editions Dakota County Tribune 9 hrs ago 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek 9 hrs ago 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek 9 hrs ago 0
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.