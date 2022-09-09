St. Michael Church in Farmington hosts pancake breakfast Sept. 11
The Farmington Knights of Columbus will host a pancake breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Church of St. Michael, 22120 Denmark Ave., Farmington.

Organizers want Minnesota Vikings fans to be ready with a full belly to cheer for the Vikings and Green Bay Packers football game on Sept. 11.

