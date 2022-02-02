featured Farmington Knights of Columbus host pancake breakfast Feb. 6 Feb 2, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Farmington Knights of Columbus will host a pancake breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon at on Sunday, Feb. 6, at the Church of St. Michael, 22120 Denmark Ave., Farmington.The Knights will be serving its famous breakfast spread with delicious pancakes, French toast, sausage links and scrambled eggs, along with coffee, juice, milk and water.A goodwill offering will be accepted and proceeds go toward local charitable efforts. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Farmington Knights Farmington Church Of St. Michael Pancake Breakfast Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Cause of death released for former Lakeville principal, Apple Valley resident Dianne Miller hired as new Eagan city administrator Bringing baked traditions to the table New Mexican Nachos Grill will serve family recipes in Farmington Council reverses, joins opioid settlement E-editions Dakota County Tribune Jan 28, 2022 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Jan 28, 2022 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Jan 28, 2022 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.