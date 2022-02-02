Farmington Knights of Columbus host pancake breakfast Feb. 6

Farmington Knights of Columbus will host a pancake breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon at on Sunday, Feb. 6, at the Church of St. Michael, 22120 Denmark Ave., Farmington.

The Knights will be serving its famous breakfast spread with delicious pancakes, French toast, sausage links and scrambled eggs, along with coffee, juice, milk and water.

A goodwill offering will be accepted and proceeds go toward local charitable efforts.

