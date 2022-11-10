Farmington Holiday Lights Tour of Houses

Farmington Parks and Recreation invites residents to take part in the Holiday Lights Tour of Houses open from Dec. 12 through Dec. 25. 

 Submitted image courtesy of the City of Farmington

Registration is open for the Holiday Lights Tour of houses

