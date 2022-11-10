Farmington invites residents to register for Holiday Lights Tour Nov 10, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Farmington Parks and Recreation invites residents to take part in the Holiday Lights Tour of Houses open from Dec. 12 through Dec. 25. Submitted image courtesy of the City of Farmington Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Registration is open for the Holiday Lights Tour of housesFarmington Parks and Recreation Department invites residents to take part in the Holiday Lights Tour of Houses that will run from Dec. 12 through Dec. 25.The deadline to register your home to be on the tour is Sunday, Dec. 4.To register, visit FarmingtonMN.gov/HLT.Houses must have decorations ready for the tour by Dec. 12.“We are excited to host the second annual Holiday Lights Tour after having a fun and successful tour last year,” Recreation Supervisor Emilee Shearer said.“We look forward to seeing everyone’s festive holiday decorations," she added. This fun holiday tour is for residents to showcase their holiday spirit and house decorations for the upcoming holiday season.The parks and recreation department will publish a list and map on Dec. 12 of the houses participating on the tour for all to enjoy.For more information, visit FarmingtonMN.gov Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Farmington Emilee Shearer Farmington Parks And Recreation Holiday Lights Tour Of Houses Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Lakeville Area School Board candidate Q&A's 2022 Dakota County attorney candidates spar over issues Letter: A case of stolen valor Kaitlyn’s Kloset celebrates new location at Eagan church Dakota County area Minnesota House and Senate results 2022 E-editions Dakota County Tribune Nov 4, 2022 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Nov 4, 2022 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Nov 4, 2022 0
