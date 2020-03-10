A proposed constitutional amendment that would cast Minnesota’s education system in a new light sounds familiar to interim Farmington Superintendent Jason Berg.
Berg, who heard Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari and former Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan Page talk about their proposal at a recent Association of Metropolitan School Districts Board of Directors meeting, said during the March 9 School Board meeting the “why” for the amendment is very similar to the why in the way the district has talked about education in Farmington.
“They basically said our current system in the state of Minnesota was developed in 1857 and it remains basically unchanged,” Berg said.
“For lots of different reasons the political parties have not been able to do much and they think something needs to be done in order to prepare our kids for the future,” Berg added.
The Kashkari-Page amendment would alter the constitution’s language from “a general and uniform system of public schools” to giving “all children have a fundamental right to a quality public education that fully prepares them with the skills necessary for participation in the economy, our democracy, and society.”
The interpretation and meaning of those words are still being fleshed out, Berg added.
“There are big debates on both sides about what impacts that could have potentially for schools and more probably important for the Legislature,” he said.
This will be a developing state educational story that Berg will be keeping the board abreast of any changes, he said.
Berg also said that a meeting has been set with Minnesota Education Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker in the next week to talk about updates to the 2017 Innovation Zone bill.
“Us as superintendents have not had the opportunity to meet with her, so there are four or five of us who are going to talk to her about the potential of how we see this could improve the learning opportunities for kids in our state,” Berg said.
Farmington is one of four Innovation Zone strands in Minnesota, involving several school districts.
Adam Fischer, an English teacher at Farmington High School, testified in front of the Minnesota Senate Education policy committee and shared all the work being done by the district to work on the Compentecy-based Education bill that Farmington School District supported last year.
“He must have done an awesome job because it passed out of committee and it is going to go to the Senate floor so that is a big victory for us and it is going to put pressure on the House to do something similar,” Berg said.
The bill would permit a school district or charter school to adopt and carry out a locally-developed plan for implementing CBE. The law does not waive MCA requirements.
In other news, Berg shared last week the district took a call from the U.S. Department of Education. One of the assistant secretaries will be coming to visit Farmington High School on March 16.
“It will be a short visit but to have the federal government stop by with Assistant Secretary Frank Brogan is a really big deal and that is an exciting piece, too, not only for the high school but also our district,” Berg said.
Frank serves as an assistant secretary for elementary and secondary education for the U.S. Department of Education in Washington, D.C.
