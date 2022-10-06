Farmington Parks and Rec hosts free Halloween Skate Oct. 28

The Farmington Parks and Recreation Department invites the public to join in a free Halloween Skate from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at the Schmitz-Maki Ice Arena, 114 Spruce St.

 Image courtesy of the city of Farmington

Participants can bring food shelf donation 

