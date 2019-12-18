Farmington High School seniors Berna Lapore and Jack Bauerle understand the value of listening and the art of contributing to discussion, as they have served on Farmington School Board this year.
While their terms are coming to a close, the two say they have gained great experience and enjoyed their time on the board.
Lapore, 18, knew she wanted to be involved as a junior during her first year in Farmington.
Born and raised in the Philippines, Lapore moved to the United States four years ago, starting out in Florida before moving to live with family in Minnesota.
Lapore is soft-spoken with a gentle voice, but she offers thoughtful contributions, making it apparent she listens and wishes to contribute to benefit students’ lives.
Lapore is also a leader in Diversity Club, Web Genius and the Student Voice Team.
Lapore believes listening to others is key to improving oneself and any situation.
“You can use your voice to better the community, and you can be a great listener because even though you are not agreeing to what they are saying, you have listened and understand and learned what they are telling you and sometimes you might change your perspective on certain things,” she said.
Lapore hopes to devote her career to helping people live better as a cardiologist or a thoracic surgeon. She plans to study at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, next fall.
Bauerle, 18, says he enjoyed his time serving two terms on the School Board. He said decided to get involved with student government because he has always loved talking with his older brother who is studying government in college.
“I have always liked government in a way and leadership and I decided to give it a try. I always like to push myself, and I thought it would be a really cool experience to try to do,” Bauerle said.
“My main goal was to bring that other perspective and I was just really focused on trying to give a voice to what usually does not get a voice and things of that nature because I like to speak in a different way. A lot of people are very precise about what they say and I am, too, but I like details along with that,” Bauerle said.
As a captain of Farmington High swim team, Bauerle loves competing in sports using athleticism, but he also loves using his mind to serve and represent fellow students.
Lapore said she worked to understand her fellow students’ challenges, in an effort to make improvements in their school life.
“Whenever I got the chance to finally be on the board, there were a lot of students who said: Can you say this or you can say that about sports or other clubs,” Lapore said.
She tackled discussion about the busy high school parking lot and lack of parking. That discussion contributed to a new parking lot directional re-design to make traffic flow more efficiently with a new entrance and exit.
Lapore adds she benefited from the personalized learning style available in many ways at Farmington High.
“One of the things I would like to see for District 192 is to offer IB (International Baccalaureate) classes that are kind of like AP classes but they are more advanced and it would really help you for college,” Lapore said.
Ready to study engineering at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, Bauerle hopes to engineer and design new cars someday. Perhaps he will design energy efficient automobiles for the revolutionary car designer Elon Musk, he said.
Farmington High Principal Dan Pickens commends the work and work ethic of Lapore and Bauerle. They possess different public servant styles that seemed to complement each other, he said.
“They both have done a really good job at being a voice for the district and not just the high school,” Pickens said.
Pickens said of Lapore: “For her to take such a leadership role has been just incredible, and she has only been in the country five or six years, and she is a phenomenal kid.”
“She is a go-getter and one of the nicest kids you will ever meet, and I can’t say enough positive things about her. She has been incredible, and I admire her for taking risks and being willing to step out of her comfort zone. I think she is going to do something really special someday,” Pickens said.
Bauerle served two terms since his sophomore year.
“Jack is great and I have reached out to him several times, and I have brought him up to conferences with me because of the way he talks about Farmington and our strategic plan and our goals. He has such a great perspective on that as a student, and he has almost an adult perspective on things,” Pickens said.
“Jack has even put the School Board members in check a few times because they can be stuck in their mindsets, and I think Jack speaks from his heart and is really good at what he is saying. He has a huge heart and he is not afraid to speak his mind, but he does it in a very respectful and mature way,” Pickens said.
Each student reflected on working alongside each other.
“I think Jack is the coolest because outside of School Board meetings he is a normal person, and we tell our secrets and our problems to each other and we are more like friend types, but when he sits on the board he is really that guy who would put his voice out there and let everyone know about his opinions and not be afraid to be heard because he believes what he is saying and whatever he is talking about is beneficial and really worth saying,” Lapore said.
Bauerle commends working alongside Lapore who said she is the nicest person.
“The coolest thing I would say about Berna is I don’t know how she does it because she is so successful in what she does, and she is in so many clubs and she works a lot and she knows how to communicate with all her peers and all the grownups around here. It is kind of crazy how I see her as a very successful person and she can grow from it a lot from where she is now,” Bauerle said.
Both students encourage other students to apply to be on the School Board. The two seats are open to current juniors and seniors. Those interested can apply within the internal Schoology learning management system.
Lapore said she would like the new School Board members to consider how “They can be the loudest voice for students and not only for students but also for the high school staff in the district.”
Both seniors give their personal gratitude to the School Board, the superintendent and all who work hard behind the scenes in the district. Lapore said “They have all helped Jack and I a lot, and it was a really productive learning experience.”
Lapore said: “I think one of the biggest challenges future student School Board members will have to have as a basis is to be a good listener and put your voice out there, and hopefully they would do it respectfully and obediently.”
