Farmington High Wind Ensemble Band, Symphonic Band honored

Farmington High student musicians in the Wind Ensemble Band and Symphonic Band were honored in an “in-house” solo and ensemble contest on April 25.

 Submitted photo

Minnesota State High School League Music Contests and Festivals are an integral part of music education to stimulate student musicians’ interest in music and to raise the standards of performance.

Farmington High student musicians in the Wind Ensemble Band and Symphonic Band participated in an “in-house” solo and ensemble Contest on April 25. In February musicians chose their own solos or put together ensembles to perform for the adjudicated performance.

