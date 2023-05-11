Minnesota State High School League Music Contests and Festivals are an integral part of music education to stimulate student musicians’ interest in music and to raise the standards of performance.
Farmington High student musicians in the Wind Ensemble Band and Symphonic Band participated in an “in-house” solo and ensemble Contest on April 25. In February musicians chose their own solos or put together ensembles to perform for the adjudicated performance.
“When we say that participating in a variety of school activities is encouraged and welcomed, we mean it. We’re fortunate to have many coaches and advisors that share this philosophy,” said Bradley Mariska, associate director of bands at Farmington High.
“Participation in band doesn’t require you to sacrifice your other passions. Being a well-rounded high school student means embracing all of your passions. Play sports AND play in the band,” Mariska said.
Becca Woody is one of many students who performed and then immediately jumped on a bus to attend an athletic events, he said.
“We are so proud of our students and how they manage and balance their passions,” Mariska said.
Contests and festivals offer the opportunity to perform and compete where musicianship can be observed, critiqued and evaluated by competent judges. From the results, schools can realize strengths and weaknesses to be able to plan the work of their music departments. In addition, students have the advantage of taking part in public appearance and earning proper recognition.
More than 70 entries were adjudicated by professional judges, Laura Goucher, Rich Nicklay and Barry Peterson.
Each student received a score out of 40 points to focus on performance tone quality, intonation, rhythm, balance, blending, technique, interpretation and articulation.
Each site awarded two “Best in Site” and recognized Soloists: Emily Sheldon, Eva Colson, Jace Prosser with perfect scores of 40 points. The Small Ensembles musicians were Abby Buresh, Samuel Carland, Charlotte Barnett (clarinets), Reese Bersuch, Breanne DeWilde, Avery Anderson (trumpets), and Dylan Henrikson, Allison Kavitz, Tyler Weinberger, Brielle Field, Tabetha Mann (percussion).
