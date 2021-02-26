The Farmington Area School Board agreed during its Monday meeting to seek bids for a project that aims to solve a water problem in the Farmington High School wrestling room.
The district estimated the project would cost $130,000 and would be paid for using long-term facilities maintenance funds, according to Dan Miller, director of operations.
He said water seeping in through the below-ground ceiling in the wrestling room is becoming more frequent and severe. This project aims to solve the issue before it gets worse.
Miller said there is concern that water might get beneath the auxiliary gym floor and damage the wood flooring.
The district has investigated the problem and proposes to remove existing concrete and an exterior sidewalk, installing new supports and panels, and waterproofing and sealing the area.
Miller proposes that the School Board could issue a contract in April and begin work on or after June 7. The project could be completed by July.
Board members asked if insurance or the original contractor could help pay for some of the repair costs.
Insurance wouldn’t pay for repairs due to it being below a deductible amount, according to Miller.
As for the building contractor, the district settled a lawsuit with the architecture firm, DLR Group, in 2010 absolving it from paying for future problems. District 192 alleged the architecture firm’s plans had many code issues, and the district terminated its contract with the firm at the time.
The settlement included about $4 million in payments to the district from DLR Group.
It’s not the first time the building site has needed repairs. The district renovated the high school’s stadium in 2016 at a cost of around $1.4 million.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@ecm-inc.com.
