If Minnesota high school students take ownership of their own personal learning, schools across the state could see fewer students failing and could witness greater overall graduation rates.
Farmington High School educator Adam Fisher shared these sentiments when he testified in front of the Minnesota Senate on March 9.
Fischer, 37, a ninth- and 10th-grade English teacher, spoke as a proponent of a state education bill that addresses competency-based education. He has seen the result of this teaching style and believes it equips students with real world life skills. He is entering his fifth year of teaching in District 192 and has worked as a secondary teacher for 13 years.
The education bill looks at Minnesota education standards and makes a case for districts to be able to combine the state standards with a competency component. This teaching style allows students and teachers to work together, as students find a pathway toward more personalizing learning.
In recent years, Fischer has witnessed fewer failing students in his English classes and throughout the school. He attributes this to how students are more active and engaged in their own learning.
During his first year of teaching, he saw 117 students fail ninth-grade English. During the last two years, that number has been reduced to 37 and 35 students, respectively. Of course, the goal is to see no students failing, but the progress cannot be denied, he argues.
“I think competency-based teaching is the most authentic type of teaching and learning that I have ever been a part of, and it is something that I have been in search of for the last 13 years. Over the last two and a half years here in Farmington I feel we have learned about it, embraced it and used competency-based education as much as we can in our day-to-day life here at the high school,” Fischer said.
“The bill just legitimizes competency-based education that we have been lucky to do it here in Farmington because we were one of the early member schools in the Innovation Zone because not every school has access to do what we do,” he said.
“Competencies allow us to make it (learning) truly authentic and it is real and gone are the true-false and multiple choice tests and fill in the blank tests. Now we are making our assessments match up to real life things that kids are going to have to use long after they leave our classroom in order to be successful in life,” he said.
“What we want is for it to be recognized as something that can really help and change education for the better and we want that to be something that any school in the state can do,” said Fischer.
“We can really capitalize on their (students’) strengths and their passions to allow them a way to show their learning in a variety of ways, and I think it allows them to be a lot more successful – it is a more equitable way of teaching because it doesn’t have to say a student has to do something exactly in a certain way and you can celebrate a student’s strengths,” Fischer said.
Former Farmington High principal Jason Berg, who is the interim superintendent, hired Fischer and shared this was the vision for the school. Today principal Dan Pickens is carrying on that aspiration and real vision that students are responding to, Fischer said.
“They have radical trust that has allowed us (teachers) to learn about and implement competencies in our style of teaching, and then we put a lot of trust in our students, and I think when you start to trust students and allow them to pursue what they are passionate about, then you see incredible things that start to take place,” added Fischer.
Fischer said students’ eyes light up when they learn they can write papers about things they are interested in like engines, animals or the arts.
“For me, the biggest success stories are when I see those kids have that light bulb moment and they realize ‘hey I can do this’ or English can be fun,” he said.
He said students’ quality of writing has improved greatly. The reason can be attributed to students writing about subjects they choose and care about.
“As teachers, we are now acting as a guide instead of telling you just how exactly it has to be,” he said.
Competency-based learning allows teachers more time to work one on one with students and develop relationships, he said. Fischer gives credit to his fellow colleagues for working as a team. They discuss how to serve as guides to students so they can reach for excellence.
Fischer, who has spoken at conferences in the Twin Cities, said he likes to share the story of how Farmington students are taking ownership of their learning through the Innovation Zone.
“I am very, very passionate about the work we are doing and it was an honor to be at the Senate committee and to be share my passion for competency-based education and I am honored to be a part of the Farmington district and I think we have a lot of great teachers.”
District 192 has reported positive gains in graduation rates from 2015 to 2019. The increased rates come from many groups that include students who receive free and reduced meals and those who fall under the demographic of English Language Learners.
Fischer said: “I feel the reason for these increased graduation rates is because of the direction we are taking things now, and the way we are all working together and not just ninth-grade English, but from kindergarten all the way up in our district and the goals we have for all of our students.”
Kara Hildreth can be reached at farmington.thisweek@ecm-inc.com.
