Farmington Student Council leads Feb. 4 event
Farmington High Student Council will host the first Winter Carnival with the goal of offering a venue to celebrate winter and togetherness.
The event coincides with FHS Winter Week when students are encouraged to dress up prior to a pep rally for winter sports teams like basketball, hockey, girls gymnastics, and other activities, said Meredith Ziegler, student council executive board member.
Ziegler, 16, is a junior who said a previous school she attended had a similar event.
“It was my favorite thing all school year,” she said. “If this one is a success, we are planning on keeping it going for as long as we can.”
The Winter Carnival will be open to the public 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Farmington High. Games will be offered in a school gym and the Tiger Commons area. Admission is $5 at the door, although children 3 years and younger will be admitted free.
The venue will offer standard concessions with snacks and drinks.
“We want to create something for the community to be excited about, and we are busy planning since we are hosting. We think the best way to get involved is to take the opportunity and host an event,” Ziegler said.
Farmington Community Education and Farmington Rotary are assisting in event planning.
The carnival will offer an obstacle course, ring toss games, coloring, crafts, and many other carnival games.
The Farmington High boys swim and dive team are planning a pingpong fishbowl toss game.
The Farmington High Student Council has 70 members with six executive leaders and representation from all four grades.
Ziegler added: “We will have a lot of cool prizes and selections for our game winners, and we just really encourage everybody to be there because it is an open event for everyone.”
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
