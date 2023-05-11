The state of Minnesota released graduation rates for the 2021-22 school year and Farmington High graduation rates are on the rise, according to the district.
The graduation rate for Farmington High Class of 2022 was 83.6% that represents a 0.2 percentage point increase in students from 2021.
“As a district we saw our graduation rate jump from 91.9% in 2020-21 to 94.1% in 2021-22, and in addition we have another 2.3% of the Class of 2022 that are continuing to pursue their Farmington High School diploma,” the district reported.
Superintendent Jason Berg said: “Our staff across the district, and specifically at Farmington High School, have worked to prepare and support our learners through their entire K-12 experience to get them to this milestone.
“While the ultimate goal is to have 100% of learners graduating, this is very encouraging and we are certainly moving in the right direction,” Berg added.
Here is more detailed Farmington High 2022 graduation information:
- 100% of Black or African American learners graduated compared to 73.5% statewide
- 87.8% of Hispanic or Latino learners graduated. This class had the highest percentage in this group to graduate in the last four years compared to 69.3% statewide
- 94.7% of learners who identify as two or more races graduated compared to 79.2% statewide
- 83.3% of multilingual learners, previously English Language learners, graduated compared to 65% statewide
- 86.5% of learners with an IEP (Individual Education Plan) graduated compared to 65.5% statewide
- 86.2% of learners who qualify for free and reduced meals graduated compared to 71.1% statewide
