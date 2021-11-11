High school, elementary youth showcase talent in musical
Dive into the under-the-sea adventure and go see the “Little Mermaid” in a swimmingly, colorful escape.
Farmington High School Drama department will perform two weekends of this musical that will showcase the cast's singing and dancing talents. Elementary singers join the musical to bring joy and personality to this family-friendly musical.
“Our students have been working hard preparing a magical undersea world for you to enjoy as we bring back live theatre to Farmington, and we can’t wait to share our live, in-person production with you all,” said Megan Dimich, choral director at Farmington High School.
Disney’s “Little Mermaid” showtimes take stage at 7 p.m. Nov. 12, 13, 19 and 20, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, at Boeckman Middle School, 800 Denmark Ave., Farmington.
Farmington High School Band musicians play the incredibly catchy Disney songs as the backdrop for the fall musical under the direction of Bradley Mariska, associate director of bands at Farmington High School.
“Come see your favorite characters, Ariel, Sebastian, Scuttle, Flounder and the rest of the cast of The Little Mermaid as this year we’re excited to add Farmington fourth through sixth graders to our cast,” Dimich said.
Farmington High Junior Emily Sheldon shares her talents on the flute and piccolo in the musical. She said she personally loves the song “She’s in Love” from the musical. Sheldon encourages the community to enjoy the show, “Because everybody has worked so hard, and it looks amazing.”
Student Director Kat Kruse, a junior, said her favorite Little Mermaid moment is when Flounder admits “I didn’t know it was love until the second chorus.” When asked why the public should come out and see the show, Kruse said “Because we have put so much hard work into it and it’s absolutely amazing.”
Farmington High School Senior Madison Rausch plays the character Ursula who said: “Everyone is so talented and it’s such a fun experience.”
Senior Paige Huling, who plays the character Scuttle, expressed the cast’s passion and excitement for the upcoming musical when she answered why the musical is worth the time for young and old when she said: “To have the joy of seeing live theater again after the year we’ve all had!”
Tickets run $12 for seats in the first seven rows in the preferred section and general seating tickets run $10 for adults and children. Purchase online tickets at www.vancoevents.com/wxs. (Preferred) or www.vancoevents.com/wxo (General Seating).
