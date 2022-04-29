In the cabaret tradition, Farmington High Music Department will showcase student musician talents with plenty of lively dancing and singing in a jazz club vibe.
The Farmington High School Choir presents the ninth annual Cabaret shows at 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 30, in the high school recital hall.
Leading the program will be emcees Paige Huling and Madison Rausch, senior choir students who will bring their vocal talents to group and solo performances.
“Last year we were distancing and this year we will have a big musical theater scene with more singing and dancing,” said Megan Dimich, choir director.
Rausch, who has been singing in choir during her four years in high school, said: “I really love the sense of community that comes with choir, and all my best friends, we are bonding over the music, and that is very special to me.”
A soprano, Rausch sings and practices outside of class and has been a member of the Voce choir since her ninth-grade year. She also sings in the 20-member New Dimension choir.
Rausch will sing a solo on “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout a Thing” alongside fellow soloist Kaia Loos.
“The show will have lots of variety and many of the songs you will recognize,” Rausch said.
Huling said she looks forward to introducing the acts, adding that it was fun to write the show script.
The emcees plan to bring a little fun and personality to their roles.
Jaclyn Schmeichel will lead the student choirs and the full cast. Amy Kienberger and Jaclyn Schmeichel, the choreographers, have spent hours teaching dance moves to the cast.
Farmington High Band Director Bradley Mariska will direct the jazz band. The musicians include Maureen Armstrong on piano, Brodeur Hearn on drums, Owen Walk on saxophone, Colin Lock on trumpet, Jacob McGee on bass, and Ethan Modry on guitar.
Senior Charlie DeNet said it was fun to choose what song to sing. He will be performing “Freeze Your Brain” from “Heathers” the musical.
“The show is very entertaining with the choreography, and it will sound good and look good,” DeNet said.
A tenor, DeNet said the choral department has been a big part of his high school experience. He has been in Voce and New Dimension choirs and practices singing in his spare time. He is excited for the show and plans to get into the cabaret mood by wearing a velvet blue jacket and blue suede shoes.
When asked why he joined choir, he said “As much as I hate to say it, it was peer pressure my freshman year, and it has been fun and I was influenced to stay in it.”
DeNet plans to pursue music education with a choral focus in college.
“When I am singing, I am on auto pilot with my focus because I don’t want to mess up the song, and it is like my brain shuts off, and it does not turn back on until after the song and then I hear the applause,” DeNet said.
In 2021 Farmington High choirs performed the Cabaret show with masking and social distancing. In 2020, the choirs performed outside in July during the COVID-19 shutdown and school was not in session in the building.
The Cabaret show will feature 34 in the children’s choir. They are fourth- through sixth-graders from every elementary and middle school in Farmington.
“This is so different – I love that every school is involved,” Dimich said.
She said Cabaret is different than any other musical performance during the school year,.
“The music has sing-alongs songs and is a really relaxed environment where the audience is encouraged to cheer and scream,” Dimich said.
Tickets run $8 for students and ISD192 staff and $12 for adults. Tickets are available online at www.farmingtonchoir.com., or cash at the door.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
