Public invited to "All is Calm, All is Bright"
concert Dec. 13 in recital hall
Farmington High School bands will present “All is Calm, All is Bright" holiday instrumental concert at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, in the recital hall.
The concert will showcase student musicians' talent who play in the Symphonic Band, Jazz One, and Wind Ensemble. The public are invited to take a break from season's hustle and bustle to come and enjoy the free concert.
“Once again, we are incredibly proud of these students, whose dedication to music has lasted throughout these trying times,” said Erin Holmes, Farmington High director of bands.
“This concert was deeply missed last year and we are so excited to bring it back bigger and better than before - it is one of my favorites to prepare for and we are delighted to present it again to spread holiday cheer to audiences of all ages," Holmes added.
The concert will commence with sounds from the Holiday Woodwind Ensemble and Holiday Brass Choir.
Under direction of Bradley Mariska, the Symphonic Band will feature songs “Snow in a Silent Wood” and “Sparkling Lights."
Mariska explained the Jazz One group will offer "Delightful arrangements of “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “Santa Baby."
Under direction of Holmes, the FHS Wind Ensemble will perform song selections that hope to inspire joy for the holiday season, including an arrangement performed in a minor key entitled “Minor Alterations.”
The concert will close the evening with a collaboration of "Silent Night" arranged by Mariska for the Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble.
Mariska, associate director of bands, expressed how this holiday concert is another way to bring the community together.
"All is Calm, All is Bright" is now in its fourth year. "Each year it is fun and I love how it closes in just calmness, especially during the busy season," Mariska said.
Concert admission is free and doors open at 6:30 p.m. For more information, search “Farmington High School Band” on Facebook or email eholmes@farmington.k12.mn.us.
All concerts are livestreamed and archived on the District192 YouTube Channel.
The Farmington extra-curricular high school bands will spread holiday cheer outside of town when the groups perform at Radisson Blu Mall of America hotel from 3 to 5 p.m. Dec. 10.
The bands will entertain students at all five Farmington elementary schools on Wednesday, Dec. 22.
