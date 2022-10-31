Farmington Tiger Marching Band
wraps up 2022 season
Farmington High Concert and Symphonic Bands premiere the concert season and will perform two free concerts open to the public this week.
The first one will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 in the Farmington High Recital Hall. The second concert will be a Wind Ensemble Collaboration with the North Dakota State University Wind Symphony at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, in the FHS recital hall.
Bradley Mariska, associate director of bands said: “What an amazing season and I look forward to the concert season which begins this week. The Concert and Symphonic Bands have been having so much fun learning about their music, the composers and really coming together," he said.
"I get so excited to debut their music, knowing how passionate they are and how far they’ve come in such a short amount of time together," he added.
The 34th Annual FHS Band Brunch fundraiser is open to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, in the FHS Tiger Commons. Door tickets are $11 for everyone six years and older, and the meal is free for 5 years and under.
The NDSU Wind Symphony traces its roots to a heritage of more than 100 years ago and carries a legacy of NDSU’s Gold Star Band and its founder, Dr. C.S. Putnam, according to FHS Band Director Erin Holmes.
“Over the years the band has developed a rich tradition of excellence which continues to this day - The band’s repertoire ranges from the contemporary to the traditional, including commission of new works for the wind band by many of the finest composers of our time,” Holmes said.
The concert will showcase songs from music majors and non-music majors, Holmes said. Under the direction of Dr. Warren Olfert, Holmes said "Students work tirelessly from practice room to the concert hall to create musical artistry for audiences across the Midwest and the nation, Holmes said.
FHS Tiger Marching Band season
The Farmington Tiger Marching Band had a remarkable season in 2022 taking the program FORWARD into another level, Holmes said.
The marching band closed its season with an Indoor Marching Band concert held Oct. 25, with parade music, favorite pep band music give their ‘FORWARD’ one last time. The seniors gave a memorable final performance and donated the music to the band program.
Holmes said “The band is extremely grateful for the parents, volunteers and support of the community. Thank you all for a great season."
New season
Holmes said “As we step into this week and a new concert season begins for all the bands after their trimester preparation of literature is ready for the public, and we hope you can join us at some or all of the performances by these amazing students.”
“I am so excited for the Ninth Grade Varsity Band to debut their literature to the Farmington community. They’ve come together from both middle schools and have collaborated as one here at FHS,” she added.
“They have worked so hard becoming a team and creating music that the audience will enjoy. In that same breath, the Wind Ensemble has an amazing opportunity to perform with the North Dakota State University Wind Symphony in a combined concert on Friday, Nov. 4, and not only is the concert free and open to the public, each band will perform selected music and join together for a piece at the end. It is one of my favorite opportunities to ‘band’ together and we hope you can join us,” Holmes added.
The NDSU Wind Symphony, under the direction of Dr. Warren Olfert, will present its 2022 Fall Tour in November, featuring works from composers Dmitri Shostakovich, David Maslanka, John Williams, Eric Whitacre and David Gillingham.
The FHS Instrumental Music Program will offer its 34th FHS Band Brunch fundraiser that will feature Dad’s Belgian Waffles served from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in FHS Commons. There will be a silent auction. In 2021, the brunch served more than 1,100 meals.
Mariska said everyone looks forward to seeing what the bands will do throughout the year, he said "Considering their drive and work ethic that they are already showing us - it’s a great way to start off the year. I hope we get a lot of people at our concerts - these kids deserve it.”
