Farmington High School bands performed during “All is Calm, All is Bright - A Holiday Concert” Monday, Dec. 13, inside the school’s recital hall.
The concert featured Farmington High Wind Ensemble Band, the Symphonic Band and Jazz One Band, along with many student solos and musical collaborations.
Under the direction of Erin Holmes and Bradley Mariska, the bands played 16 instrumentals, featuring songs of the seasons. A backdrop of tall lighted Christmas trees and red poinsettias framed the stage.
Holmes, who serves as director of bands, music department chair, is the conductor of Wind Ensemble, Jazz I, Farmington Tiger Marching Band. Holmes was recently named the first woman to become the Jazz Education chair of the Minnesota Music Educators Association.
Mariska, associate director of bands, conducted the Symphonic Band, Concert Band, Jazz II and Jazz III. H works as an assistant director of Farmington Tiger Marching Band.
“Without the support of the directors and families, and the hard work of our students, this night would not be possible,” said Dan Pickens, principal at Farmington High School.
“Thank you music parents for helping us ensure the success of this concert celebrating our children’s musical discipline, continued practice, and achievement through music performance," Pickens said.
Follow and connect to the Farmington High bands on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram via links @FHSTigerBand or go online at farmingtontigerbands.org.
