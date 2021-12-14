Holiday concert featured

solos from student musicians 

Farmington High Bands showcased student musicians' talent during the "All is Calm, All is Bright - A Holiday Concert" Monday, Dec. 13 inside the high school recital hall.

The concert featured Farmington High Wind Ensemble Band, the Symphonic Band and Jazz One Band, along with many student solos and musical collaborations that highlighted musicianship from band members. 

Under the direction of Erin Holmes and Bradley Mariska, the bands played 16 instrumental songs featuring songs of the seasons. A backdrop of festive lighted Christmas trees and red poinsettias framed the stage. 

As band leader at Farmington High, Holmes serves as director of bands, the  conductor of Wind Ensemble, Jazz I, Farmington Tiger Marching Band and works as the music department chair. She was recently named the first woman to become the Jazz Education Chair of Minnesota Music Educators Association.

Mariska was appointed as associate director of bands in 2016 and he conducts the Symphonic Band, Concert Band, Jazz II and Jazz III, and is assistant director of Farmington Tiger Marching Band. He served as membership chair of Minnesota Band Directors Association and president and band vice president of Minnesota Music Educators Association.

"Without the support of the directors and families, and the hard work of our students, this night would not be possible," said Dan Pickens, principal at Farmington High School.

Pickens added "Thank you music parents for helping us ensure the success of this concert celebrating our children's musical discipline, continued practice, and achievement through music performance."

Follow and connect to the bands on social media platforms of Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram via links @FHSTigerBand or go online at  www.farmingtontigerbands.org.

