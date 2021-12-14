Holiday concert featured
solos from student musicians
Farmington High Bands showcased student musicians' talent during the "All is Calm, All is Bright - A Holiday Concert" Monday, Dec. 13 inside the high school recital hall.
The concert featured Farmington High Wind Ensemble Band, the Symphonic Band and Jazz One Band, along with many student solos and musical collaborations that highlighted musicianship from band members.
Under the direction of Erin Holmes and Bradley Mariska, the bands played 16 instrumental songs featuring songs of the seasons. A backdrop of festive lighted Christmas trees and red poinsettias framed the stage.
As band leader at Farmington High, Holmes serves as director of bands, the conductor of Wind Ensemble, Jazz I, Farmington Tiger Marching Band and works as the music department chair. She was recently named the first woman to become the Jazz Education Chair of Minnesota Music Educators Association.
Mariska was appointed as associate director of bands in 2016 and he conducts the Symphonic Band, Concert Band, Jazz II and Jazz III, and is assistant director of Farmington Tiger Marching Band. He served as membership chair of Minnesota Band Directors Association and president and band vice president of Minnesota Music Educators Association.
"Without the support of the directors and families, and the hard work of our students, this night would not be possible," said Dan Pickens, principal at Farmington High School.
Pickens added "Thank you music parents for helping us ensure the success of this concert celebrating our children's musical discipline, continued practice, and achievement through music performance."
Follow and connect to the bands on social media platforms of Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram via links @FHSTigerBand or go online at www.farmingtontigerbands.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.