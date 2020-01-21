Council member: issue becomes big burden for small business
The owner of the historic Fletcher Building in downtown Farmington will not be allowed to repair the commercial building's crumbling brick exterior with stucco after the Heritage Preservation Commission denied a certificate of appropriateness.
The five-member Farmington Planning Commission acts as the city’s HPC, and it voted unanimously to deny the certificate of appropriateness during the Jan. 14 meeting. This case was continued from the Oct. 8 Planning Commission meeting and the special commission meeting Oct. 22.
The 143-year-old Fletcher Building at 345 Third St. in downtown Farmington, is housed a few blocks north of city hall and is one of the original downtown buildings constructed in 1877.
The Fletcher Building owner is Pam Heikkila who operates Heikkila Studios - a photography business.
City Planner Tony Wippler, who serves as facilitator of the HPC and Planning Commission, said Robert Vogel with Pathfinders CRM LLC, issued a condition of historic property report at the request of the city to make recommendations for the rehabilitation of the Fletcher Building's exterior walls.
Wippler reported that Vogel said, in his opinion, the bricks are a distinguishing design feature and contribute to the building’s significant historical and architectural values.
Vogel said stucco is not an appropriate method for rehabilitation. He recommended the method of repair would be to clean the exterior walls, do point and tuck pointing in the deteriorated areas and on the joint, repair and replace bricks and remove old paint, repaint exterior walls and do routine inspections to maintain the building’s exterior.
“Again, his recommendation is not to cover those walls with stucco,” Wippler said.
City staff recommended to the HPC to deny of the certificate of appropriateness. The building owner was instructed to talk with additional resources in the state historic preservation office, Wippler said, to find a directory of professionals to hire for this type of work.
Longtime Farmington City Council Member Terry Donnelly spoke during the Planning Commission meeting prior to the vote.
“I can relate to a lot of the comments you made and I feel bad for all parties, but there are a few things we are constantly working as a council and a city staff and we want to be pro business and small business and this is big burden on a small business,” said Donnelly.
The Fletcher Building is not the Empire State building even though it is a historic building in the downtown, Donnelly said.
“There is a little leeway and it is a balance between the two - being pro business and helping out a longtime business owner in this town and preserving the character of the downtown and that weighs a lot on me and that is a heavy burden,” Donnelly added.
When the owners purchased the Fletcher building, Donnelly said they may have not fully understood all the restrictions.
“It was written down somewhere and I am sure it was written down somewhere and that is what happens, and I am really torn. I am siding with the property owner in this case and that is where I am on this case - it is just trying to help a small business survive and continue and I would hate to see it (the Fletcher building) go empty or something because of requiring special bricks that are necessary because that would be a tragedy or seeing a longtime business owner leave our community,” Donnelly said.
HPC feedback
The HPC Planning Commission members discussed the case before taking a vote.
“I cannot support the applicant’s desire to put stucco on the walls and the structure itself and it needs a thorough drying out and by putting stucco on it, you end up capturing the moisture that seeps into the wood structure and deteriorates it and we go into a small problem into a larger problem,” said John Franceschelli III, a commissioner.
Perhaps funding opportunities exist from state historic grant or a new EDA fund grant, he said.
“I think if they were going to do any work in the building besides the tuck pointing, it would have to be on the base of the structure and that would be a partial fix and right now I say no,” Franceschelli said.
Commissioner Krista Tesky agreed and added she thinks the owner needs to investigate more.
As a former HPC commissioner who worked with Vogel, Commissioner Lee Ann Leto voiced she trusts Vogel’s opinion and expertise.
Commissioner Phil Windschitl agreed, adding how Vogel put in the time and effort and he said: “It is now up to the owner of the building to decide what she wants to do.”
Longtime Commissioner Chair Dirk Rotty said: "I have been doing this for a little bit of time and this one really tugs at me.”
“From the first meeting, I said this is one unique situation and I have put myself in the property owner’s situation where I want to maintain my building and when I bought it, it was a heritage landmark and now it falls under a different set of rules that I cannot control,” Rotty said.
“I put myself in the situation of what if someone was telling me what I could and could not do with my house? Because it is an older building that I bought and I feel terrible and stuck and wanting to help the applicant and not really wanting to go against what our experts are recommending and having to sit in this seat here and going with our ordinances and say sorry that is where it is,” Rotty said.
Adding he understands the HPC must abide by the city ordinances, Rotty said: “I just want to vent my frustration because it is a very unique, awkward situation and I wouldn’t wish this upon anybody.”
Owner appeals decision
The next day Heikkila appealed the HPC decision and shared a letter to the Farmington City Council.
In her letter, Heikkila said “I have no intention of taking out an exorbitant loan to accomplish the high level of authentic restoration, as it would surely put to heavy of a burden on my life and likely put me out of business.
“If the City of Farmington would like to restore the Fletcher Building to its original historic state with the funds of the people, I will not stop them,” Heikkila said.
“To not let me invest in my business so that it is structurally safe for myself, my clients and the community makes no sense,” Heikkila added.
“Your argument is that you are trying to protect the Historic Preservation guidelines. However, the Minnesota Historical Society would state that they have no jurisdiction on what can and cannot be done with my property.”
“This is a guideline which can be changed by our city. It is not a rule and definitely not a law in which you as government are bound to abide,” Heikkila said, in the letter.
The Farmington City Council will discuss this case tonight at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2,1 during its regular council meeting at city hall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.