The Farmington Halloween Walk is open to youths and families from 5:30-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, inside Dodge Middle School, 4200 208th St. W.

The Halloween Walk is an opportunity for local businesses, churches, and other community groups to promote their group in a community event.

