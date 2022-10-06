Farmington Halloween Walk open for youths, families Oct. 28 Oct 6, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Farmington Halloween Walk is open to youths and families from 5:30-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, inside Dodge Middle School, 4200 208th St. W. Photo by Kara Hildreth Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Farmington Halloween Walk is open to youths and families from 5:30-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, inside Dodge Middle School, 4200 208th St. W.The Halloween Walk is an opportunity for local businesses, churches, and other community groups to promote their group in a community event.Children stroll through an indoor path and walk through Halloween themed exhibits set-up by local businesses and community groups. Exhibits are designed with young children in mind.Organizers ask volunteers dressed up in costume to help distribute candy to create a magical, memorable experience for participants.For more information, call 651-280-6854. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Farmington Farmington Halloween Walk Dodge Middle School Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Airplane crash kills 2 from Burnsville and Burnsville teacher Punch Pizza to open Apple Valley location Eagan City Council approves Tidal Wave Car Wash Apple Valley High senior Melina Solo-Cruz competing in Minnesota Sings Pierz man dies after Apple Valley motorcycle crash E-editions Dakota County Tribune Sep 30, 2022 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Sep 30, 2022 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Sep 30, 2022 0
