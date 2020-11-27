‘Textura’ features stories from India
A recent college graduate from Farmington helped share the stories of ordinary people in India through his work on an award-winning student produced magazine.
Braeden Peterson, a 2016 Farmington High School graduate, was one of 20 Bethel University journalism and design students who took a trip to India in January and helped publish the magazine “Textura” in March.
The magazine features a range of stories on topics including domestic abuse, gender inequality and people of lower castes, according to a news release.
“Textura” is the recipient of multiple honors including excellence in the magazine – complete unit and special publication – arts and culture categories from the Universities and Colleges Design Association. It garnered awards from the Associated Collegiate Press Individual Awards including:
• Zach Walker, honorable mention ACP Reporter of the Year.
• Multiple Ernie Pyle Story of the Year placings for Textura/Clarion staff members.
• Multiple Design of the Year placings by staff members of Textura, including first for overall Magazine Spread by Will Jacott, Zach Walker and Hersh Singh.
Peterson graduated from Bethel in May with a degree in graphic design. He responded via email to questions from the newspaper about his trip to India and work on “Textura.”
What circumstances led you to become interested in pursuing journalism?
I originally wanted to take part in this project because I thought it would be a great opportunity to enhance my design skills within a team atmosphere on the other side of the globe. However, this project led me to fully realize I love editorial design and that these story-telling experiences that are interpreted by journalists are important to our everyday lives; if it may be the news or hard-hitting emotional stories. I also find myself to be an advocate for social justice experiences and journalism proves to be one of the largest experiences within a vast media field.
I understand that “Textura” was launched earlier in 2020 as a new magazine. Which class was this for and how many students were involved?
The official name of the course regarding this project is “Media and Communication in Developing Countries.” Our team consisted of 20 Bethel University students, two instructors present in India (professor Scott Winter of Bethel University and journalist Paige Cornwell from The Seattle Times), 1 remote instructor (professor Jessie Henderson of Bethel University) and nine local India residents that helped us as hosts and journalists.
How was the decision made to focus on India for this particular issue?
We had initial leads to a handful of stories before our trip started and started to slowly narrow in on a focal point for a majority of them on what could be categorized as a noteworthy story that could be expressed in great detail or simply if a story was smaller in context of what we initially believed it to represent. However, our team realized that there are untold characteristics of these cultural differences from our very own; whether it be the caste system or that women of Haryana are truly the backbone of what brings these communities together.
When was the trip to India and how long were you all on location? What part of India did you go to?
We were in India for the entire month of January and came back at the end of the month; so we were on location for about three weeks total. We arrived through Delhi, India, but our primary location our magazine focuses on is Haryana, India; which is to the very northwest of the country.
What was your role with producing the magazine?
My role initially was to be one of the graphic designers to help idealize the spreads, but I slowly started to do more and became more involved as a photojournalist as my instructors wanted me more involved with our writers and being out in the field with my ways around the camera. In short, I was a graphic designer, photojournalist and videographer for this project.
What was the most memorable part of the trip for you?
I have a lot of great memories from this experience, but the community that introduced us all to Haryana when we got there was so heart-warming and wholesome. I for one, was very anxious about studying abroad so far away from home at first because it was my first time leaving the country, but we were greeted with smiles ear to ear from these village communities. It really helped ease my nerves and made me more comfortable getting to know everyone that was involved with our stories.
How did the student journalists find the stories to tell, which included features about domestic violence, a Hindu wedding, migrant workers and a female police officer?
Most of our stories were acquired through leads by our host/instructor, Kumar Mukesh, but we actually would hear about some of these stories while working in the field on original leads.
How long did it take to complete the project? What were the challenges you faced with COVID-19?
We started meeting as a team during the fall semester of 2019, but didn’t start to get more serious about it all until December right before winter break. The overall length to complete the magazine really lasted until about April as we had to go through the editing process and print physical copies of it.
Lucky enough for us, we got a huge chunk of the ground work done for this project before the world was through into the chaos of the pandemic. The biggest challenges we have faced COVID-19 are that we couldn’t host a kickoff party for this magazine in Minneapolis that we originally planned for in about April or May. We hope to have one sometime in the future, but it is uncertain with the rate in which our country handles the grasp of this spreading virus.
What did you learn from your trip to India and going through the experience of creating this project?
This trip really made me realize how fortunate and privileged most of us are in the United States compared to other countries. We might have internal divisions on social injustice and status of life, but in India, there are issues we do not experience here. However, I also notice that the people of India are some of the hardest working individuals anywhere as everyone I met had life goals they strived for and were adamant to create a better future for themselves. This really made me smile knowing with confidence that we are in good hands for the future, and not just in the country of India.
What messages do you hope “Textura” readers will take away from this edition?
That “Textura” is a passion project consisting of team members who believe that the truth matters and that stories of heritage, hardship and hope can bring light to what life is like across differing realities of life.
What are your career aspirations after college?
I would like to continue my career as enhancing myself as an overall artist and staying within the field of editorial design no matter the category. As of right now, I am a graphic design intern for Verileet Magazine, which is a local Minneapolis lifestyle magazine.
Is there anything you want to add?
This magazine is probably my most favorite project I have ever worked on in my entire life so far and was honored to be a part of such an awesome team throughout the entire process. If I could do a project like this again with the same people, I would in a heartbeat no questions asked.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.