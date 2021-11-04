Farmington City Council reviews
2022 draft city fee schedule
Farmington City Council reviewed a breakdown on the 2022 draft fee schedule during the city work session Monday, Nov. 1 at city hall.
Farmington Assistant City Administrator Lynn Gorski presented a summary of the draft fee schedule across city departments.
Each year the city reviews and makes recommendation across city departments for fees charged for work items, rental and services performed under the realm of city government.
“The management team reviewed the 2021 fee schedule to assess if there were any recommended changes to the upcoming schedule,” Gorski said.
Solid waste charges and fees are part of ongoing contract discussions.
Water charges, fees
Farmington Water Board reviewed and approved the water rate increases at the Oct. 25 meeting and recommended the increases to be part of the 2022 fee schedule:
When the final 2022 budget is approved in December, the increases will be incorporated in the 2022 budget-line items.
Utility rates have been updated to address the Capital Improvement Plan that incorporated annual street reconstruction projects going forward.
“The goal of the rate adjustments in the utility funds was to finance the annual work on a cash basis,” Gorski said.
• The water user rates increased by 4% that account for annual increase in costs, plus 1% growth.
• The storm water fund is increased by 5%
• The residential sewer base rate increased $1.00, and the volume rate increased by $1.50. The commercial sewer base rate increased by $2.00, and the volume rate increased by $1.50.
Schmitz-Maki Ice Arena rates
City staff proposes changing the timing of rental rate increases from July 1 annually to June 1, as this is when summer ice starts.
The ice rink rate fees include:
• An increase of $5 per hour in ice rental rates is recommended to cover operational and maintenance expenses.
• An increase of $5 per hour in turf rental rates is recommended to cover operational expenses.
• User groups will be granted the $175 per hour plus tax for June 1 to June 30, 2022, as those fees are already approved.
Park facilities, park development fees
All proposed parks and recreation fee increases were reviewed and recommended by the Rambling River Center Advisory Board and Parks and Recreation Commission.
The fee changes include:
• An increase of $5 per half day and full day of shelter rentals to cover operational expenses
• Park development fees are proposed to increase by 3% to cover the increasing costs of equipment, amenities, and construction
Building permit, code enforcement and recovery fees
City building permits are under additional review to add language to clarify this is for decks, interior finishes, and additions. Then there are reviews underway to remove language from commercial building permits.
The fee increases include:
• Pool inground fees – increase from $165 to 180 due to extra inspections needed
• Retaining wall – permit cost will come from the valuation of the project
• Permit pack reprint – increase from $25 to $50 to cover the cost of plotter paper
• Individual on-site sewage treatment – cost stays at $275 and there is no county fee
• Code enforcement and cost recovery increases from $40 to $75 based on actual expenditures of staff and attorney time
Public works, engineering
The utility service connection permits and the city’s SAC and WAC fees are proposed to increase by 3% based on Construction Cost Index for the Minneapolis area.
After a preliminary plat is approved, grading authorization can be issued to allow mass grading of the site out ahead of the development contract. In practice, a surety and escrow are collected with the grading authorization that is similar to the development contract.
These items will be added to the city’s fee schedule for clarity to developers:
• There will be a 3% increase based on the Construction Cost Index for the Minneapolis area
• Fees include sanitary sewer trunk area charge, surface water quality management, water trunk area charge and park development fees.
A proposed antenna lease rate increase for the water tower communication devices calls for a 5% fee increase related to annual increases included in the existing leases.
Farmington City Council will vote formally to approve the fees increases during the Nov. 15 regular council meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.