Community members, teachers,
students contribute to the annual event
Farmington will celebrate its annual Patriotic Day Celebration at Farmington High School, as organizers say the event will honor veterans and rekindle patriotism.
The public is welcome to attend the Thursday, Nov. 10, event at Farmington High School, where a free steak dinner will be served 5-7 p.m. in Tiger Commons prior to the 7 p.m. program in the recital hall.
“Patriotic Day is important because it brings our community together around our shared values and our love for our country,” said Kyle Christensen, a committee member and chair of Farmington School Board. “During the week of Patriotic Day, students have chances to learn about the flag and the experiences of military veterans.”
Farmington High social studies teacher Jon Holmes is chair of the committee, which also includes School Board Member Sue Dentinger; Mayor Joshua Hoyt; Doug Taube, Farmington American Legion commander; Bill Frame of the Farmington V.F.W., and community members Barb Pierce and Teresa Edwards.
“The program becomes a moment to honor the sacrifice and sense of duty our veterans have demonstrated, and we do so through the free community dinner and it features music from our outstanding choir and band programs, and with speeches from students and community leaders,” Christensen said.
“Patriotic Day is just special – I learned about it not long after we moved here in 2008, and I don’t know of any other community that celebrates veterans or patriotism this way,” Christensen said. “Patriotic Day is another reason why Farmington is unique and it’s something we should all be proud of, and which I’m really honored to be part of now.”
Holmes said the group is ready for the event and serving steak dinners with the help of Chartwells and staff, which will be cooking the meal. This year there will be a children’s friendly meal of chicken nuggets.
“Our goal is to try and serve around 1,500 in two hours and we know that is ambitious,” Holmes said.
American Legion member Jason Kohlbeck is coordinating the steak fry along with other volunteers.
Farmington students are using creativity to craft red, white and blue paper placemats in art classes. Other students will clean up and serve drinks.
Marshall Bus Lines in Farmington will pick up senior citizens who are without transportation. Those who need a ride to the event may call 651-252-2500.
Other local businesses have also donated to the event.
Patriotic Day has a social media presence on Instagram and Twitter.
“We are trying to get the information pumped out on behalf of all the organizations that help throughout the year,” Holmes said.
This year’s event keynote speaker will be Brig. Gen. Timothy A. Sejba, a Farmington High graduate who works on the U.S. Space Force, which is the theme of the event. The Space Force is a new division of the U.S. Air Force, Holmes said.
Farmington High School Band wind ensemble and the Farmington High School Men’s Choir will provide patriotic music. Students from all five elementary schools in Farmington will share recorded messages of gratitude for the veterans. Middle school students letters have been writing letters of thanks that will handed out to veterans.
“We want to make sure veterans feel valued and understand that and how we appreciate everything that they have done, and we want to teach our youth how they can be of service and donate time and how to help out for a greater cause,” Holmes said. “We want to teach that this is what serving means.”
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
