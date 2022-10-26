Brig. Gen. Timothy A. Sejba will give keynote address

The community is invited to attend the Farmington Patriotic Day with a free steak dinner Thursday, Nov. 10, at Farmington High School. The keynote speaker will be Brig. Gen. Timothy A. Sejba, a Farmington High graduate who works in the U.S. Space Force.

 Submitted photo

Community members, teachers,

students contribute to the annual event

