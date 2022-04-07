Lynn Gorski is the new Farmington city administrator and formal approval of a contract made it official this week.
The Farmington City Council approved the employment contract at the Monday, April 4, regular meeting as part of the consent agenda.
Gorski offered gratitude to city department leaders who sat around a table during the March 21 council work session. She thanked the city leadership for having confidence in her. She said they are ready to move on as a team.
City attorneys Joel Jamnick and Leah Koch entered into contract negotiations with Gorski to develop the employment agreement.
Gorski began her tenure as city administrator with a $157,919 annual salary.
The council is scheduled to review Gorski’s job performance on Aug. 16. Annual reviews will evaluate her performance as well.
Depending on performance evaluation results, there can be future salary adjustments completed in the same manner as provided to non-union employees, including yearly cost of living adjustments and step increases.
The contract states that the city will contribute to a pension plan required by state law for an employee in the same amount to an alternate pension plan if Gorski chooses.
She will accrue the same holiday pay as other non-union employees, and her current PTO (paid time off) will progress along the PTO scale as a non-union employee with a maximum total accumulation or cap of the approved non-union limit. When she leaves the city, the contract calls for her to be paid her accrued PTO leave up to the maximum total accumulation, in accordance with city policies.
The employment contract includes an offering of the traditional types of insurance provided to other non-union employees.
A deferred compensation benefit calls for the city to pay Gorski $5,000 per year of her service to be placed into the employee’s city selected preferred deferred compensation account.
The agreement outlines that the city will pay for dues, subscriptions, civic club memberships, and professional development that includes registrations, travel, and expenses.
The city will reimburse the city administrator for a smartphone and automobile costs in accordance with the IRS established rates and policies, and the city will provide Gorski with a cellphone.
