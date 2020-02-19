The Farmington City Council voted unanimously to grant a certificate of appropriateness for repair to begin on the Fletcher Building after five months of discussion and debate.
This allows business owner Pam Heikkila the ability to repair her building’s crumbling brick exterior with stucco. This method of repair will take place only on the north and east sides of the building at 335 Third St, in downtown Farmington. This will preserve the historic front facade of the building.
This final decision follows emails and appeals that challenged existing city code, staff recommendations and denial votes for the stucco work from the Heritage Preservation Commission and Farmington Economic Authority.
Heikkila had been communicating with the city since last September when she applied for grant funding that led to her seeking approval of a certificate of authenticity to repair her building with stucco that would cost substantially less than replacing the crumbling bricks.
“I am relieved that I am finally able to go forward and protect my building,” Heikkila said in an interview after the meeting.
In arriving at their decision, the council weighed the costs, ordinance provisions and the value of keeping a business downtown.
Council Member Joshua Hoyt said he reviewed the guidelines for historic properties and referenced the Department of Interior Standards and the 250-page document.
He said the document states the standards are applied taking into consideration the economic and technical feasibility of each project.
“The theme of Heikkila’s documentation was the financial liability, and the process in which it is done is one thing but the economic feasibility I see as something different. I have concern with the value of the building that has been expressed by her, the costs of repairs as proposed, and just the overall viability of that. I have concern and I think it is something that needs to be considered,” Hoyt said. “You have a small business owner who has to maintain their business to stay in the building.”
One bid was $170,000 for repair of brick and tuck pointing. The total bid for repair and labor was higher than the estimated value of the Fletcher Building. Heikkila said there is a huge discrepancy in cost to repair with stucco versus brick.
“I don’t want to stop a business owner from doing the improvements that they need to maintain the building, and I think what makes it complicated is that it is a historic landmark that has been designated as that by the city to maintain the integrity of that is important,” Council Member Katie Bernhjelm said.
Acting Mayor Robyn Craig said the Fletcher Building certificate process has been complicated from beginning to end.
“It is a small business and the dollars and sense viability, and theoretically it should be tuck pointed but that takes an enormous amount of resources, so we have to make a decision, but whatever happens here tonight, and what I have said should not be taken as I am not happy with city staff or the job they have done because they have done their due diligence and what they needed to do by the letter of the law,” Council Member Terry Donnelly said.
“If the city council has the power to supersede the Planning Commission, then Ms. Heikkila could move forward with the repairs in the manner that is more cost effective for her?” Donnelly said. “That is why the City Council exists, and that is why the appeal process exists.”
In an interview, Heikkila said she is relieved and happy she will be able to repair her building. She gave appreciation toward the City Council for its final approval.
