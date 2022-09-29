The free open house offers educational and fun events for families that include a tour of the fire station and fire trucks. Sparky the Pup mascot will be present for family pictures. If weather permits, the Life Link Helicopter and crew will be on site.
The Farmington Fire Department invites the community to host its annual Fire Prevention Open House at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Fire Station No. 2, 19695 Municipal Dr.
The Farmington Fire Department will host its annual Fire Prevention Open House at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Fire Station No. 2, 19695 Municipal Dr.
“The open house is an opportunity to educate the public on fire safety, and preventative measures that our residents can take to avoid fires and other emergencies,” Fire Chief Justin Elvestad said.
This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign is: “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape!”
Elvestad said today’s homes burn faster than ever and may take as little as two minutes or less time to safely escape a home fire from the time the smoke alarm sounds.
