Farmington Fire Department’s first aerial ladder fire truck will soon be ready to deploy to fire and rescue calls.
The city has never owned its own aerial fire truck throughout its long history and has relied on mutual aid from neighboring fire departments to bring a ladder truck for rescues and to fight fires.
Farmington Fire Chief Justin Elvestad detailed the purchase agreement for a new, state-of-the-art, 107-foot aerial ladder truck during the Tuesday, Jan. 22 City Council meeting held in the council chamber.
“In the past five years, we have had upgrades in our computer-aided dispatching system based on national standards and best practices, and this is a piece of equipment that was dispatched with us on any reported structure fire and from our closest neighbor,” Elvestad said.
The fire department’s Engine 2 has lived past its life expectancy of 20 years. In 2012, the city developed a capital improvement plan and began funding it to support large purchases in the fire department. The replacement of Engine 2 known as the 1993 Spartan was identified but was not funded, Elvestad said.
In May 2019, the council hosted a joint workshop with the fire department. The fire staff made a case on the benefits of replacing Engine 2 with a multi-purpose engine ladder truck. An apparatus committee was formed to include six firefighters and Adam Fischer, assistant fire chief.
“We started researching different types of ladder trucks and we researched and locally-demonstrated different ladder trucks,” Elvestad said.
The apparatus committee reviewed testing limitations and drove ladder trucks to evaluate the overall ease of use and functionality.
The entire fire department was invited to a meeting Nov. 18, and 14 members shared input on the new truck specifications. At a November council work session, two options were presented for financing the purchase and the council decided to issue a bond to fund the purchase. Bond payments will affect the 2021 budget and the first payment will be due in 2021.
On Nov. 26 the committee, along with the station captains and two more experienced pump operators, met with Pierce representatives and spent five hours going over the preliminary truck specs. The committee and mechanics reviewed the truck's specs and the truck purchase was finalized Dec. 11.
The committee decided the best purchase would be a 2020 Pierce Velocity 107-foot aerial ladder truck. The price tag is $1,156,674 that the council approved with MacQueen Equipment LLC.
The fire department will trade in its 1993 engine. The purchase comes with additional equipment to be installed by the dealer for $12,069, and an additional $25,000 will go toward build changes.
The new truck price will not exceed a total of $1,193,743, Elvestad said.
The new truck should roll into Farmington in the next nine to 12 months. This summer the fire department will spend time visiting neighboring departments during its required ladder training and observing the training and operating requirements.
Farmington Mayor Todd Larson said this fire department purchase is long overdue. The council said this investment is necessary for a growing community and serves as a good investment compared to the overall high cost of replacing a fire engine.
“Hundreds of hours have gone into designing and specifying this truck as Ladder One is very similar to Engine 11, and it will operate similarly. Ladder One will be the most multipurpose vehicle on our fleet and will be capable of victim rescue from an elevated position with roof ventilation overhaul and will be able to flow 1,500 gallons from the tip of the aerial device for defense," Elvestad said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.