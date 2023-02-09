The Farmington Fire Department is hosting recruitment open houses seeking paid, on-call firefighters and applications will be accepted in February and March.
Open houses begin with a presentation about the department and job. Potential candidates have an opportunity to meet current firefighters to gain a better understanding of the time commitment.
“We encourage bringing a spouse as the time commitment of being a paid-on-call firefighter affects the whole family,” said Farmington Fire Chief Justin Elvestad.
There is an hourly wage for training and calls and firefighters are eligible for retirement at 10 years along with a full pension at 20 years in the sum payment of $170,000 at age 50.
There is one open house geared toward female applicants on March 16.
Open house dates are: Fire Station 1 – Feb. 14 at 8:30 a.m., Feb. 16 at 7 p.m.; Fire Station 2 – March 8, 16, 20 at 7 p.m., with March 16 for all females interested.
Applications will close March 30 at 4:30 p.m.
Presentations start promptly at the beginning of the events. Interested persons do not need to attend an open houses to apply although it is recommended.
No fire experience is necessary and successful candidates will be provided in-house and joint fire academy training.
All firefighters must be 18 years old and live within a 10-minute drive time to a Farmington fire station and be able to respond to calls within the response time requirements established by the city. All candidates must have a valid Minnesota driver’s license.
Candidates must complete the physical agility test requirements and pass a firefighter medical examination.
All firefighters will complete a one-year probationary period. All must be able to respond to a minimum number of fire calls, training drills, meetings and special events.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.