Farmington Fire-Rescue Department will host four recruitment open houses to hire additional paid-on-call firefighters.
Interested parties can attend scheduled open houses:
• 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23 at Fire Station 1
• 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 1 at Fire Station 2
• All are welcome to attend an all-female open house at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 3 at Fire Station 2
• 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 15 at Fire Station 2
“For the second year in a row, we will be holding a female open house,” said Farmington Fire Chief Justin Elvestad.
“This session is open to everyone, but it will be led by our current female firefighters who will speak about their experiences in the department,” Elvestad said.
The open houses provide a glimpse into the work of the Farmington Fire department.
In this more informal setting, prospective, paid-on-call firefighters can tour the fire station, check out fire trucks and explore the equipment. Current firefighters will be in attendance to answer questions about the job and department.
“We encourage anyone thinking about this opportunity to bring their spouse along, we want them to attend as well because a position like this affects the whole family,” Elvestad said.
No fire-rescue training is required to be considered for a position as a paid-on-call firefighter and all training is done through the department.
Firefighters are eligible for a retirement pension and hourly wage.
