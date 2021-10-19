Farmington Fire-Rescue Department’s annual Fire Prevention Open House was held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at Fire Station 2, 19695 Municipal Dr.

“The open house is an opportunity to educate the public on fire safety, and preventative measures that our residents can take to avoid fires and other emergencies,” said Fire Chief Justin Elvestad.

Visitors had the opportunity to tour the fire station and fire trucks, and meet Sparky the Pup for fun family pictures. 

The North Memorial Air Care helicopter and crew were on site.

The 2021 Fire Prevention Week campaign is “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.” The campaign places a focus on educating children and adults about smoke and carbon monoxide alarms and how their sounds can help save lives.

Education tools for teachers and families, including free downloads, are available at firepreventionweek.org.

For more information, visit FarmingtonMN.gov/OpenHouse.

Tags

Load comments