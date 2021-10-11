Chief Elvestad reports fire under investigation
Farmington Fire Department extinguished an exterior fire at Pizza Man restaurant and bar in less than five minutes in downtown Farmington early Sunday evening.
Farmington Fire Chief Justin Elvestad said the fire call came in at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10, and command crews arrived within minutes to the 409 Third Street location in downtown Farmington across the street from city hall.
""The call was reporting the building was on fire, a passerby saw a fire between the two buildings and he went inside and told the bartender the building was on fire," Elvestad said. A fire extinguisher was grabbed and all evacuated the building, he said.
No one was reportedly injured in the minor exterior fire.
"He tried knocking it down and it was unsuccessful, and upon our arrival there was still fire between the two buildings between the garage and the restaurant building," said Elvestad.
Crews extinguished the exterior building fire in less than five minutes, and the first arriving firefighters on scene took command, said Elvestad who arrived on scene shortly afterward.
"The fire was under control in less than five minutes, and there was minor damage to the restaurant," Elvestad said.
Farmington Police blocked off downtown Third and Oak Streets during the fire as small crowds gathered to investigate the fire.
Farmington Pizza Man restaurant sustained minor damages inside and was closed for the rest of the evening. The restaurant manager was not available for comment at the scene.
"There is a little bit of smoke inside the building and little bit of water," Elvestad said.
How the fire began between the two exterior buildings is now under investigation with the city's fire marshal.
Check back for further news updates and read the full story in this week's edition of the Dakota County Tribune and SunThisweek newspapers.
