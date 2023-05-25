Farmington Farmers Market open weekly on Thursdays

The Farmington Farmers Market is open every Thursday from May through Oct. 19 from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Farmington Mall parking lot, 923 8th St.

Local producers and growers will sell a variety of fresh produce and homemade goods. All vendors take cash and some accept credit and debit cards.

