Farmington Trains and Treats
Image courtesy of City of Farmington

Families are welcome to attend the Farmington Trains and Treats event from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 27, at the Rambling River Center in downtown Farmington.

There will be a new train display. Children can make tasty Twinkie treats from 9 a.m. to noon for $3.

Santa Claus will visit from 10:30 a.m. to noon and will be jolly to pose for photos with children and families.

This fundraiser event is sponsored by the Rambling River Model Railroad Club.

Tags

Load comments