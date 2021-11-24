Families are welcome to attend the Farmington Trains and Treats event from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 27, at the Rambling River Center in downtown Farmington.
There will be a new train display. Children can make tasty Twinkie treats from 9 a.m. to noon for $3.
Santa Claus will visit from 10:30 a.m. to noon and will be jolly to pose for photos with children and families.
This fundraiser event is sponsored by the Rambling River Model Railroad Club.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.