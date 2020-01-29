Pinpointing a travel destination or dream vacation may be an easy decision, but booking overnight accommodations can take time to land the best rooms for the most value.
This month Shelly Overbey-Higgins launched a new small business that aims to book the best rooms with a tagline: “No vacation is too small and no event is too big for Way Point Travel.”
She has worked in the hotel industry for last three years, saying "I decided I wanted to go out on my own and do other things and be specialized in one area,” Higgins said.
Her friend’s son came up with the business name Way Point Travel.
“If you were Googling something on a map, it would give you the way point or tear drop symbol that is a point or a place on a route,” she said. The small business D & S Graphics out of Kenyon designed her logo.
So this tear drop stopping point on a map became the beginning for her new career journey.
Working as a self-starter entrepreneur is not new to Higgins, who is the former owner of Shidor thrift store that she ran for four years in downtown Farmington. She and her husband Pat still make a home in Farmington and will be the co-owners and operators of Way Point Travel.
“Way Point Travel will provide an effortless hotel search for individuals and group bookings and we will handle all the lodging needs from start to finish, and our ultimate goal is to provide the best experience for our clients and we just want to take away that overwhelming sensation that they have if they need to find hotel or vacation spots or group bookings,” Higgins said.
She says Way Point Travel will ask the right questions to book rooms with the best value in terms of budget, location and clients’ needs.
“The nice thing about networking with the hotels and visitors’ bureaus is that they like you to promote their area and they want people to come and they can offer the best resources possible for cities and towns,” Higgins said.
“If someone wants a European vacation, we can help them and there are a lot of resources out there to get them the best rate and the best location and we will be doing the behind-the-scenes work for them,” she added.
There is a growing demand for travel sports teams.
“It is huge now for teams in tournaments and individuals coming to town 10 to 20 people with family and fans,” she said.
Way Point Travel services are free, Higgins said, as she will earn a commission from the hotels.
The business can aid with destination weddings or honeymoons, seniors or church group travel or even family reunions or leisure travel and dream vacations.
“We love to travel and experience new things and we really love the Caribbean and that blue water,” Higgins said. The couple recently traveled to warm destinations of the Dominican Republic and Cancun, Mexico.
“In the last three years, we have experienced a lot of different types of hotels and different types of vacations and in the last year when I have been in the industry I have done over 10,000 room night (bookings),” she said.
Higgins has assisted clients with 55 events across the country and globe.
To discover more about Way Point Travel, check out www.waypointtravel.org or 612-787-6261 or connect on Facebook.
