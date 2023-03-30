Farmington Fire sponsors free event,
public can bring food shelf items
Last year a young boy in a wheelchair was able to take part in the Farmington Egg Hunt because he could pick up eggs tied to strings and attached to helium-filled balloons.
Firefighter Steve Endres, who organizes the event, said it still chokes him up to recall how after the event the boy thanked him that he was so happy. The boy’s parents said he had to crawl on the ground in previous years but collecting the eggs in his wheelchair was cool.
“They brought him over to me and he gave me the biggest hug in the world,” Endres said. “It just solidified what we are doing and to see him wanting to participate so much that he was willing to crawl on his hands and knees when everyone was running around.”
The annual Farmington Community Easter Egg Hunt, which is organized by the Farmington Fire Department, is open at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at Dakota City Heritage Village. Organizers recommend participants show up early to park and get ready for the event that usually only lasts a few minutes.
The hunt will offer three sensory zones to make it easier and more welcoming for youth to participate.
“This has been driven by the department wanting to be more inclusive in other areas,” said Endres.
The first sensory zone is designed for children who need less noise.
“It is smaller and further away from the other zones,” Endres said.
The second sensory zone is designed for children in wheelchairs or those who have mobility issues and cannot walk on their own.
“What we have are weighted eggs that are attached to helium-filled balloons, and youth can use their upward body mobility and grab the ribbon and this way they can collect the eggs themselves,” Endres said.
Referring to the delighted young boy in the wheelchair from last year, Endres said he was happy to see the event improve.
“It’s almost like we are giving him the dignity, being able to participate in the manner that he lives his life,” Endres said.
The third sensory zone, which has eggs that make noise, is designed for youths with visual needs. Endres researched online ways to buy the parts and engineer the beeping eggs.
Some Easter baskets will be given away along with “experience rewards,” such as rides with a Farmington police officer or a Farmington fire truck. This always delights the little ones, Endres said, and is a way for the department to connect with residents.
The Farmington Fire Department’s Auxiliary and the Fire Relief Association donated $1,500 for the event. The groups have invested in banners and signs to ensure smooth navigation for the different egg hunt areas. The Dakota City Agricultural Society donates the use of the venue for the event.
Participants need to bring bags or baskets for collecting eggs and are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item for Farmington Food Shelf, although Endres said it is not a requirement for admittance.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.