Public hearing slated,
changes aim to attract new business
The Farmington Economic Development Authority will update its business subsidy policy with the aim of attracting new business after it heard a report during the EDA meeting Monday, May 16, at city hall.
“A business subsidy policy makes it clear to the public how we are going to give out our business subsidies, and they have a whole set of criteria,” said Samantha DiMaggio, Farmington community development director.
The city will schedule a public hearing prior to adopting the policy, which is required by the state and overseen by the Department of Employment and Economic Development.
Wage floor
The last time Farmington adopted a business subsidy policy was in 2015. The current policy states: “In case of the new job creation, the business must pay an average wage equal to the minimum wage of business assistance administered by DEED.”
DiMaggio said the policy requires either a dollar amount or a formula to be in compliance with the law.
City Community Development Specialist Kalley Swift and DiMaggio propose the city’s new wage floor subsidy rate would be 200% of the state’s minimum wage, which is $10.33 an hour for a large employer and $8.42 for a smaller employer.
Mayor Joshua Hoyt said he wants a company to pay a high enough wage to allow employees to have a home in Farmington.
EDA and Council Member Nick Lien said: “I think the 200 percent aligns, there is a worker shortage out there now,” adding the city wants to go after the higher quality jobs, so people stay in town.
Swift and DiMaggio are basing their recommendation on 2019 median monthly mortgage and rent costs in Dakota County ($1,733 and $1,174, respectively), median household income and per capita income ($86,000 and $41,000, respectively).
DiMaggio and city staff also reviewed Dakota County Community Development Authority (CDA) workforce housing information, which offers housing to people with hourly pay just above the state minimum wage.
To qualify for workforce housing and a one-bedroom apartment, the minimum annual salary requirement is $19,000 or $9.31 hourly. For a two-bedroom apartment, $22,536 annually or $10.83 hourly, and for a three bedroom, $25,272 annually or $12.15 hourly.
One Farmington property uses these rates and there are no openings, DiMaggio said. Another apartment building is planned to be built with comparable rents.
“The reason they can charge these rents is that they are able to get funding at lower rates than a typical apartment developer would through the CDA,” she said.
She said it will be interesting to see what employers are paying, but the important thing is that the policy should detail what wages the city would require of a businesses seeking a subsidy.
“I would like it to be around that 200% (of the state minimum wage) because based on what you are paying for rent here and what you are paying to live, I don’t want to pay someone to come in and have their employees not be able to afford to live here, and that would like be like the worst case scenario for us,” she said.
Other policies
The city also has a tax increment financing (TIF) policy and a tax abatement policy that outline those business subsidies.
DiMaggio asked the EDA if they want to keep those policies separate or combine them into one policy, as she has suggested.
EDA members liked the idea of having consistency that one policy could provide.
TIF could be available for new housing, manufacturing or redevelopment.
TIF and tax abatement help a business buy down the costs of roads, sewer and water and help with today’s high cost of land and construction, DiMaggio explained.
She said Farmington will need to offer incentives to only the first three or four companies that come into town to spur other development.
