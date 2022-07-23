Sweet Kneads Bakery, Holly’s Dance
and Highway 3 property selected
The Farmington Economic Development Authority approved three grants that will be given to small business owners as part of the Redevelopment and Property Reinvestment Program.
The EDA reviewed and approved the grants during the Monday, July 18 meeting at city hall.
Kalley Swift, community development specialist, explained the EDA allocated up to $30,000 of its annual operating budget to fund the program in 2022. The EDA will contribute up to a maximum of 50% of eligible project costs as grants will not typically exceed $10,000.
The Farmington EDA is comprised of all City Council members. The grant program aims to spur investment on commercial and industrial properties.
Swift outlined how the grant program is designed to foster property improvements and redevelopment growth, as well as increase productive use of existing infrastructure. The eligible projects focus on property, building and code improvements.
“Projects utilizing this grant money must go toward a project which helps redevelop, maintain or expand the variety of business use on site,” Swift said.
The three approved grants will go to Sweet Kneads Farmington Bakery owned by Steve and Melissa Hobbs, Holly’s Dance and Mentorship owned by Holly Hewitt who owns three buildings on Oak Street in downtown, and a property off Highway 3 at 705 Eighth St., owned by Sajid “Sam” Haque and Triton Properties, LLC.
The application by Sweet Kneads Farmington Bakery, located at 216 Oak St., was approved to receive a $10,000 grant that can aid in an expansion project that cost more than $100,000. The expanded bakery occurred when the owners bought the former post office building. The remodel has been completed, offering a new line of products and interior seating.
Swift said one stressor the bakery owners faced was the cost to transform the vacant downtown storefront into additional space. Grant funds can pay for mechanical and plumbing work, interior remodel flooring, egress and ingress upgrades, fire code requirements, mechanical and plumbing work, and bathrooms.
Swift said in reference to the bakery expansion, “City staff knew the importance and value of this redevelopment project would bring to the downtown and that their expansion in the vacant space at 216 Oak St., was a great example of the program’s purpose.”
“City staff verified that the projects within the Redevelopment and Property Reinvestment Program application had not begun prior to the application of their grant, and we gave them (the bakery) the go-ahead to have their projects begin despite program application review not occurring until July 2022,” Swift said.
Holly’s Dance and Mentorship is housed in three buildings on Oak Street in downtown Farmington. The $10,000 grant will fund improvements in the buildings constructed in 1876. Funds will cover upgrades with a new sprinkler system and structural support beans to be installed in the basement.
The Highway 3 building located at 705 Eighth St., was built in 1982, and the property is owned by Triton Properties. The owner will need to upgrade its grant application with plans to use funds to pay for upgrades to an ADA (Americans with Disability Act) compliant bathroom, Swift said. It will go into a space on north side of the building will be run by JG Legend Ink, LLC, a tattoo business.
Each application was scored from one to five in the areas of building age, business size, total project cost, if business received past EDA grants, current building and property condition, along with higher scoring to applicants who fall under the demographic of being a veteran, a minority, a woman or immigrant.
Swift said city staff recommended the Redevelopment and Property Reinvestment grant approval for these three properties.
