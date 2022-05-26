Farmington allocated $2.52 million
The Farmington City Council agreed to use a portion of $2.51 million American Rescue Plan Act funds for several projects after a May 2 work session.
The projects that would be funded include a boiler replacement at city hall; an all-inclusive playground equipment at Rambling River Park; a city fiber audit, both internal and external; new parks and recreation software; the demolition of the old Farmington Pool bathhouse, and a Comprehensive Plan update.
Fiber projects
Farmington IT Director Peter Gilbertson outlined the needs for the city’s fiber projects based on a prior audit, and he said ARPA funds of $65,000 can go toward a new audit to discover any dead segments before any future projects.
Among the projects that could be in the city’s future are:
- Installing fiber from city hall to the Farmington Liquors for $60,593. This could create a backbone to bring fiber to nearby the city parks and future ISP collaboration.
- Installing fiber along 195th Street from Akin Road to Highway 3 for $117,878 and split with Dakota County. This would create a middle-mile backbone for future collaboration, park projects and a buildout for the future water tower project, Gilbertson said.
- Installing fiber along Highway 3 from 195th Street to Spruce Street for a backbone for $171,230.
“This creates a redundant loop in our backbone along with opportunities for fiber to city parks and ISP partnerships,” Gilbertson said.
An investment in fiber in city parks would cost $327,834 and allow ISPs to reach into neighborhoods by utilizing the backbone.
“Staff would like to extend fiber and power to city parks to provide residents with free Wi-Fi, cameras to discourage vandalism and provide extra lighting,” Gilbertson said.
The city’s IT and parks department have identified eight priority sites that include Rambling River, Lake Julia, Daisy Knoll, Distad, Dakota Estates, Hill Dee Park and Fair Hills parks, and the Dodge Middle School warming house.
Parks projects
ARPA funds would go toward a new All-Inclusive Playground at Rambling River Park. It would be installed for $350,000 to replace playground equipment that was removed in 2021 since it failed safety tests.
Funds would also go toward the demolition of the former city pool bathhouse would cost $27,600.
“Although the bathhouse has two restrooms, it serves no other purpose than storage of some materials and the restrooms are not used regularly, and is a target for vandalism, an eyesore, and a safety concern as we can’t see what is happening behind the building,” Parks and Recreation Director Kellee Omlid said.
ARPA funds would pay for new recreation scheduling software from RecTrac, a fully integrated parks and recreation management platform, for $34,730.
“We currently have different platforms for program registrations, shelter registrations, ice scheduling, memberships,” Omlid said.
In addition to RecTrac startup costs, the city would incur about $25,000 in annual costs that would need to be budgeted.
Other projects on the list but not funded were tennis court improvements at Rambling River Park and an LED message display at Pilot Knob Road near the police station or Hill Dee Park.
Other projects
Another project to be funded by ARPA is the replacement of two boilers at city hall for $250,000. Two boilers were installed in 2009 but have needed recent costly repairs. One boiler has not worked for the past six months. The two pulse boilers would be replaced with two high-efficient compensating boilers.
ARPA would also fund a Comprehensive Plan update for $85,000.
“That plan was last updated in 2019/20 and there have been several changes since then, and we need to tell property owners what their future land use would be, and our current pan does not reflect this,” Community Development Director Samantha DiMaggio said. “Land designations also need to follow property lines and, also, local roads are not currently shown, and the county has made some modifications to their future roads.”
The Farmington City Council will continue to discuss other ARPA funding possibilities that could include a police headquarters expansion and police station fencing.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.