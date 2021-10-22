Farmington downtown city parking restrictions will soon be amended to allow for more efficient snow removal operations.
Jim Constantineau, deputy chief of police for Farmington Police, explained the need to implement an amendment to the city’s current parking ordinance during the Oct. 4 council work session.
“The city currently has several ordinances dealing with winter parking restrictions that are confusing and, at times, contradictory to each other,” Constantineau said.
Even though the downtown city parking ordinance has been streamlined, city code regarding parking restrictions needs an update, he said.
Currently, the city code prohibits on-street parking from 2:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. from Nov. 1 through April 15, to facilitate city snow removal in the most efficient time frame.
Constantineau said the rules can be difficult to interpret and enforce four different city codes that are confusing and appear to be contradictory.
“During snow removal operations, the police department has been previously asked to tow vehicles parked downtown, but 9-1-12 (city code) prohibits us from doing so,” he said.
Constrantineau spoke with the city engineer, community development director and downtown building owners who own apartments downtown and do not offer off-street parking for tenants.
“Working with the city attorney’s office, we have developed the attached ordinance to clarify our desired changes,” he said.
Major city parking revisions include:
• Eliminate the downtown business district language from the city ordinance, making winter parking restrictions the same citywide
• Permit exemptions to winter parking ordinance by city-posted signs
• Add 24-hour parking limitation in all city-owned parking lots
Residents who live downtown will not be allowed to park on city streets in the winter from Nov. 15 to April 1
A section of the parking lot west of the Rambling River Center will accommodate resident parking downtown and will permit overnight parking.
New downtown street signage will be posted to highlight winter parking restrictions.
