Finalist names will be made public, application deadline is March 20
The Farmington School Board is reviewing potential candidates as part of the superintendent search process.
John Christiansen, a retired superintendent leading many Minnesota school districts in his 30-year career, is the facilitator helping the board navigate the search process. He is working with the district's human resources director and executive assistant for the superintendent's office.
Farmington Interim Superintendent Jason Berg has voiced interest in becoming the new superintendent.
The application deadline is March 20.
Board Chair Jacilyn Doyle said Christiansen plans to meet with the advisory committee this week to formulate questions. The School Board met March 2 at a lengthy work session to finalize the questions during first and second round interviews.
“You look at trying to develop the questions you are going to be asking in the interview to gain a better understanding of that person and those attributes to learn how they function in a leadership role in their current position and how they would project and function in a leadership role and if they were to become the superintendent in Farmington,” Christiansen said.
The first interview rounds are scheduled April 14 and 15 with the advisory committee and then the School Board. The second round of interviews will be during the week of April 20. The School Board subcommittee will be reviewing the candidates and recommend first-round candidates.
Doyle said a select number of applicants will be invited for interviews and only the names of finalists will be made public.
The community is welcome to attend a public forum 5 to 6 p.m. April 21 and 22 (and possibly April 23 if there are three candidates), in the lecture hall at Farmington High School. This will be a time for the general public to meet and ask the candidates questions.
“There is competition with other school districts to attract the best candidates and be able to try to offer them a position that they would accept because they may have more than one possibility that they are looking at,” Christiansen said.
Other metro and out state school districts undergoing a superintendent search process include Hastings, Eastern Carver County, Waseca and Faribault school districts.
Christiansen emphasized that selecting and hiring a superintendent is a top responsibility for any school board.
The district offered residents the opportunity to share feedback about a new superintendent via an online survey. Survey results will be a part of the assessment process.
Christiansen said “The candidate that can best match the culture of the community and the culture of the school district will be the best fit.”
