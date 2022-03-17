Farmington Schools reports slow enrollment decline
The Farmington School District is projecting a $4 million deficit for 2023-24, along with a slow decline in student enrollment.
District 192 plans to use $3 million from its Assigned Fund Balance to offset the deficit, Superintendent Jason Berg said during the School Board’s Monday meeting, and administrative staff is building a budget to right size staffing to enrollment.
Staff will complete a net of $1 million in reductions while keeping initial staffing ratios consistent with board policy, Berg said.
“The big question is whether the Legislature will do anything about the special education and EL (English language) cross subsidies with a $9.3 billion surplus,” Berg said.
District 192 had cross subsidies of about $8.1 million for special education and $500,000 for English language learners (ELL) in 2020, Berg said. These funds are in excess of state and federal funding to provide the mandated special education and ELL programs, leaving the district to fund the difference.
Another negative effect on the budget is that since 2012-13, the district’s costs have averaged an increase of 4.6% per year and the general per pupil funding formula has not kept up with inflation, Berg said.
As part of the budget process, the district has incorporated a 2% increase in the per pupil funding formula approved during last session, and a 1% increase in the second year. In a typical year, there is a factor of about 3% for inflation, but in the current economy, inflation is going to far outpace a typical year.
The largest driver of the budget is enrollment since it is tied to the per pupil funding formula.
Berg said District 192 has seen a decline in enrollment of approximately 400-plus average daily membership (ADMs) when compared to pre-pandemic numbers.
For funding purposes, each elementary student counts as 1.0 ADM, and each secondary student is 1.2 ADM.
The district projects enrollment will be 180 fewer students for 2022-23, and this will lead to less staffing needs, Berg said.
“The 2019-20 school year was the first year going back to 2003-04 where our kindergarten class was less than our outgoing senior class,” Berg said.
In 2013-14, the district had is largest kindergarten class of 640, and every year since there has been a decline.
District 192 has seen a slow decline in student enrollment since 2015-16, Berg said, and the pandemic accelerated it.
There are new homes being building in the district, but the impact of the new construction is difficult to estimate, Berg said.
One example is Regetta Fields south of Farmington High, which has about 60 homes and 12 households with school-aged families.
Another impact of the pandemic was an increase in students who are opting for online schools, which are publicly funded and approved by the Minnesota Department of Education. Some online schools are operated by traditional school districts and others by charter schools.
In 2020, 7,598 Minnesota students were enrolled in 26 online schools, according to the Minnesota Department of Education.
In 2021, there were 12,848 students at 28 online schools, and in 2022, there were 19,609 students at 113 online schools.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
